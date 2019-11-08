Girls basketball returns to Southern Brazoria County as the regular season starts tonight for most teams, all of them still hoping to be playing at the UIL state championships March 7 in Austin.
Brazoswood, Angleton, Brazosport, Columbia, Sweeny and Danbury all return to action in the next week or so.
Only Brazosport and Sweeny advanced to the UIL playoffs a year ago, and there is only one fresh face among head coaches this year in Danbury’s Julie Sample.
BRAZOSWOOD
COACH: Doug Watson (second year)
LAST YEAR: 0-12 District 23-6A, 11-24 overall
GRADUATED: Kate Andel, Sydney Pettett
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Christina “Twig” Bolton, junior, guard; Jamia Ecby, senior, guard; Nataly Segler, senior, guard; Macy Perez, junior, forward; Taly Montejano, junior, post
RETURNING STARTERS: Bolton, Ecby, Segler, Perez, Montejano
OVERVIEW: With five returning starters, the Lady Bucs are off to a good start. Bolton, a sharp-shooter, will again be depended on to swoosh the nets this season in a competitive District 23-6A. Segler had her bright moments last season, and Perez saw some court time. Depth on the team will be young.
QUOTABLE: “The Lady Bucs will be young this season, but have a group of young ladies that are determined to be successful,” Watson said. “We are really excited to see what this year’s team can accomplish. Our program made great strides last season and look to continue that this season.”
ANGLETON
COACH: Dominique Thomas (fourth year)
Last Year: 9-7 District 24-5A, 20-15 overall
Graduated: Beyonce Perry, Alexyss Jackson
Returning Lettermen: Rebecca Bryant, senior, post; Selena Chaney, junior, forward; Adriana Chavez, senior, guard; Olivia Dilworth, senior, guard; Madison Gardner, senior, forward; Mikeya Jackson, senior, forward; K’Mory Price, junior, forward; Dezaree Walker, junior, guard
Returning Starters: Bryant, Chaney, Price, Dilworth
Overview: After barely missing the playoffs last season, the Ladycats are hungry to get past that threshold. Dilworth (7 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 33 percent from field) will have to continue serving as the defensive stopper, and Chaney (10 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks per game) has been battling on the inside for Angleton since she was a freshman but will have to be more offensive-minded. Bryant and Price saw some considerable court time last season and should be much improved. District 24-5A includes state semifinalist Fort Bend Hightower, which returns all its talent. Alvin Shadow Creek, Manvel and Foster will be much improved.
Quotable: “Seasoned group of girls that know the expectations as well as the task at hand, so it’s going to be all about delivering and competing every day,” Thomas said.
BRAZOSPORT
COACH: Kayla Josey (fourth year)
LAST YEAR: 5-3 District 24-4A, 17-12 overall
GRADUATED: Emily Ferrell
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Mikaya Burton, senior, guard; Treanna Johnson, junior, point guard; Aja Gore, junior, post; Knavia Goins, sophomore, post; Jerrilee Shadden, sophomore, post; Janiaya Johnson, guard/post
RETURNING STARTERS: Burton, Treanna Johnson, Janiaya Johnson
OVERVIEW: A ton of experience returns for the Lady Ships. Burton (10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 2.2 assists) and Treanna Johnson (11.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 2.7 assists) have been playing together since they were freshmen and will be looked upon to lead this season. Janiaya Johnson (8.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 2.1 assists) surprised quite a few last season as a freshman with her versatile play on the court. Gore is a year older and her inside game can help Brazosport, while Shadden is an all-around athlete who is continuing to develop. Senior Simone Fuller will be back on the court this season along with possible standouts Brooklyn Kozak, a sophomore guard, and freshman Torrijah Goins. The Lady Ships should have a leg up on the district this season because of the wealth of experience they return.
QUOTABLE: “The girls are eager to start the season and work toward our team goals,” Josey said. “We will have more help coming off of the bench this year, which is different from the last couple of seasons. We are also looking to be much quicker this year. We all have high expectations for each other and I am excited to see how far we will go this season.”
COLUMBIA
COACH: Brett Nidey (fourth season)
LAST YEAR: 0-8 District 24-4A, 5-22 overall
GRADUATED: Leeah Wilson
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Kirsten Bragg, junior, point guard/forward; Jamoryai Butler, junior, post; Jada Rhoades, senior, guard; Myriah Wessells, senior, guard; Blanche Wonders, senior, guard
RETURNING STARTERS: Bragg, Butler, Rhoades
OVERVIEW: Led by a couple of tough players on the inside with Butler and Bragg, the Lady ’Necks will be better-suited and much improved this season. Bragg is a double-digit scorer while Butler is a double-digit rebounder. What surrounds them will be important for this team to be in the playoff conversation. Brazosport, Sweeny and Bay City will be the challengers in District 24-4A for the Lady ’Necks.
NOTABLE: Bob Ducroz Tournament will be Nov. 14-16
QUOTABLE: “We are bringing back some experience plus adding a couple off the junior varsity who had a great season last year and maybe three freshmen,” Nidey said. “I think this group will play hard and have more offensive firepower than last year. I believe we will be able to close the gap this year.”
SWEENY
COACH: Dwayne Stevens (second season)
LAST YEAR: 8-0 District 24-4A, 31-7 overall
GRADUATED: Jaidyn Fontenette, Aubrion Phillips, Trinity Way
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Anna Green, senior, post; Tierra Pinson, junior, post; Arriana Williams, junior, guard; Brandi Fields, senior, point guard
RETURNING STARTERS: none
OVERVIEW: A torn ACL could keep point guard Brandi Fields out for the entire season, and sophomore Asha Strauther, Southern Brazoria County’s newcomer of the year last season, has decided to forgo the sport this year. The Lady Bulldogs will have some experience on the inside with Green and Pinson but will have to fill in around them this year.
QUOTABLE: “We will be very young and will have to grow and learn as the season continues and must stay healthy,” Stevens said. “As of last week we had eight total players in the program. We are hoping we pick up a few more players from volleyball team. All the other district teams will be much better and improved this season.”
DANBURY
COACH: Julie Sample (first year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORDS: District 1-11 24-3A, 3-21 overall
RETURNING LETTERMEN: Carsen Harris, senior; Jordyn Rutkowske, junior; Jenna Reioux, junior; Mackenzie Lambert, junior; Lilly Schraven, sophomore; Taylor Henken, sophomore; Kamryn Grace, junior.
OVERVIEW: It was a tough season for the Lady Panthers last season, but Harris returns and was a first-team, all-district selection. Reioux was a second-team, all-district performer.
QUOTABLE: “I expect big things from all of our returners,” Sample said. “I also expect big leadership roles to be filled by our senior, Carsen Harris, as well as from our juniors, Jordyn Rutkowske, Jenna Reioux and Mackenzie Lambert. Our team motto is, ‘Go 100 mph; if we’re going to mess up, make it at 100 mph.’”
