ANGLETON — With an opportunity to win a championship for its own city, the Gulf Coast Tennis Association will have a battle Saturday for the Gulf Coast City Challenge at the Angleton High School tennis courts.
“So basically, tennis players are playing for their city in this tournament,” Gulf Coast Tennis Association President Parrish Gale said. “So for every match that I would win — not game but match — I earn a point for my city. At the end of Series No. 5, whichever city has the most points wins the city cup trophy and bragging rights for a year. This is a fun way of doing a tournament so that it isn’t always so serious.”
Singles matches start at 8 a.m. with doubles matches at 5 p.m.
“What we are trying to do is just spread the word about tennis; especially for our area, Brazoria County,” Gale said.
Angleton goes into the weekend leading Lake Jackson by a point, 22-21. So the Lake Jackson bunch has an opportunity to defeat the defending champ from last year.
“This tournament made its debut last year, and besides awarding Angleton the championship trophy, we also had a second-place prize and named the consolations champs with medals as well,” Gale said. “These medals were given to individuals and doubles players as well. So Lake Jackson will be fighting hard this weekend to take that trophy away so they can have the bragging rights for a year.”
Registration for the tournament ends this morning. Anyone wanting to play this weekend can call 979-248-0388 for information.
Bay City enters the weekend with five points followed by Sweeny.
Players 12 years and older can participate in the tournament.
“We will pair them according to ability and when we played at Lake Jackson there were enough players to have a beginner tournament and an advanced tournament,” Gale said. “These tournaments are played at Angleton, Lake Jackson, Bay City, Freeport, Sweeny and Alvin. Gulf Coast Association encompasses Brazoria County and Matagorda County. But we won’t turn anyone away, so if they are from another county we just want people playing tennis. But those two counties are the ones that we are targeting for our immediate area.”
Gale took over as President after being voted in back in February.
“I started getting involved with them last September and my daughter plays so we are really involved with tennis,” Gale said. “We want to see tennis grow in this area and we believe it is ripe just for that. Its been a slow process but it is slowly but surely taking off.”
