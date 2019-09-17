WEST COLUMBIA
Quiet and a bit shy, Columbia’s Jayda Martinez is quite the contrast when it comes to playing her favorite game of volleyball. The senior captain is leading the Lady ‘Necks this season as they open District 24-4A play today.
A four-year starter, Martinez has grown into the libero position, especially the past three seasons after taking it over.
“I had some big shoes to fill in Sabrina Fogle once she graduated,” Martinez said. “She was a big leader on the court herself. and that was one of the things I learned from her. But besides that she was also a great person overall, and when she took me in as freshman, she just showed me the ropes about playing on varsity.”
Mostly a defensive specialist in her freshman year, Martinez went out and won out the libero position as a sophomore.
“I knew I was filling in some pretty big shoes, so because of (Fogle) I’ve learned to be a better teammate while being more aggressive on the court and just learned how to be quicker on my feet,” Martinez said.
But it is also a position she’s had to fight for every year.
“Like I tell my girls, no spot is set in stone and she’s known that, and there have been others ready to take her spot, but she’s earned her spot every season,” Columbia head coach Katy Wagner said.
At 5-foot-1, Martinez is suited f or the libero because at times she really has to go real low to the floor to make some magnificent digs.
“Probably one of the tougher things about being a libero is that you have to cover the whole court,” she said. “You will get to cover a lot of room in the back, plus you never take a break.”
As a libero, she can remain in the back row the entire match.
“I feel like any ball on the back row not necessarily that it is just mine, but even if it isn’t in my spot, I should still be able to get it if someone else can’t,” Martinez said.
She started playing the game as a sixth-grader and before she knew it she was a freshman starting on varsity.
“I grew a lot in my sophomore year and that year was big for me because I started playing club ball with a team out of Houston called the Willowbrook Asics,” she said. “That was probably big for me because I had so much growth that season with the game.
“One of the things that we focused on was footwork, and I was always playing volleyball while I was with that team. We practiced three times a week with tournaments every weekend, so I was always on the go, but I loved it.”
While playing a big role defensively for Columbia, Martinez understands the importance of her position.
“I really like the digs, because you really have to read a hitter to know which way they are going to hit,” Martinez said. “Just by playing in 6A tournaments, we’ve faced some pretty big hitters and when they are just hitting the mess out of the ball, that is my time to take advantage and try to get some of those digs. Those matches are my favorite ones to play.”
Wagner knows the importance of her quiet leader.
“Yes she is really quiet,but leads by example, and the stats show that,” Wagner said. “Any time she is having an off night, we as a team try to help her out to pick her up.”
Which is kind of rare for Martinez, because on the court she is like a spark plug who is ready to get after it.
After high school Martinez wants to go to college. Whether she will continue playing volleyball is still something she is weighing her options on.
“I haven’t had any offers yet, but I might try to walk on somewhere,” she said.
Just like her volleyball game, Martinez has had to work in the classroom as well.
“I take all honors classes at school ,and I am taking dual credit courses at college right now,” she said. “Sometimes it can be a bit overwhelming, but I get the work done.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.