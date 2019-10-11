CLUTE — All hasn’t been well with Brazoswood football, and today will be another opportunity for the Buccaneers to gain experience and improve.
The Bucs (0-2, 0-5) will head to The Rig in Pearland to face off against the Pearland Dawson Eagles (2-0, 4-1) in a District 23-6A match-up at 7 p.m. today.
“Practice has been going great, kids are working hard and we’re just trying to improve every day,” Brazoswood head football coach Danny Youngs said.
The Bucs will rely on running the football and keeping drives alive as long as possible. Quarterback CJ Toy will be the main offensive threat, leading the team in rushing with 216 yards on 71 carries and two touchdowns, while also passing for 160 yards and a touchdown.
Toy will be complemented by running back Caden Evanicky and fullback/linebacker Kaleb Manning, who’ve combined for 155 yards on 39 carries.
“We’ve learned it’s kind of been our identity to grind out games as best we can,” Youngs said. “We need to convert on third and short and not turn the ball over and have a lot of penalties.”
Turnovers have been an issue for the Bucs all season, totaling 15 in five games.
The Eagles are coming off a district win against the Pearland Oilers and possess the No. 2 offense in the district, averaging a well-balanced 410 yards per game — 199 passing and 211 rushing.
Dawson, led by quarterback Myles-Kitt Denton, who’s second in the district in passing with 911 yards and touchdowns with eight. He’s also a threat running the football with 463 yards and five touchdowns, also second in the district.
“When you have a quarterback like they do, the best thing to do is keep him off the field as much as you can,” Youngs said.
Other notable players for the Eagles are wide receivers Bobby Wooden and Alex Boudreaux, as well as Duke commit offensive lineman Calib Perez.
Wooden is second in the district in receiving yards and touchdowns with 401 yards and four touchdowns for the season. Boudreaux has been Kitt-Denton’s second go-to receiver with 272 yards and three touchdowns, third in the district.
Perez, however, is the one who stuck out on film and worries Youngs the most.
“77 is the best player I’ve seen on film, possibly all year,” Youngs said of Perez.
With the Eagles giving up 289 yards per game and the Bucs averaging only 157 on offense, the district match-up is highly favorable for the Eagles.
“They’re probably going to be district champs,” Youngs said. “They are a talented team with a good head coach that works hard.”
Brazoswood is 0-3 all-time against Pearland Dawson.
