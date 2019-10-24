PEARLAND OILERS (2-2, 5-2) AT ALIEF HASTINGS BEARS (1-3, 3-4)
7 p.m. FRIDAY
AT CRUMP STADIUM
OVERVIEW: At least seven of the eight district teams still have an opportunity at a playoff spot. Pearland is coming off a loss to Strake Jesuit (21-14) last week but still ranks as the top offensive team with 473.4 yards a game. Quarterback J.D. Head leads the Oilers with 1,278 passing yards on 77 completions with 13 touchdowns and a 58 percent completion rate.
The Bears are hunting for a district win but will have to produce more than 205.4 yards a game while giving up 296 yards on defense. A lot will be on Caleb Bowman (40-of-88, 403 passing yards, two TDs; 98 rushes, 418 yards, 4.27 per carry) to produce against the Oilers.
ALIEF TAYLOR LIONS (2-2, 3-4) AT PEARLAND DAWSON EAGLES (4-0, 6-1)
7 p.m. FRIDAY AT THE RIG
OVERVIEW: Dual-threat quarterback Myles Kitt-Denton (61-of-108, 1,005 passing yards, eight TDs; 68-528 rushing yards, 7.76 per carry, six TDs) does a lot for the Eagles and will have to continue that production against a stingy Lion defense. Bobby Wooden leads the district in receptions with 27 for 465 yards and four scores.
Taylor’s defense (240 yards per game) has played a big part in the Lions’ success this season. But the offense (216.1 yards per game) will have to generate points behind dual-threat quarterback Esteban Torres (45-of-109, 684 passing yards, three TDs, five INTs; 66 rushes, 267 yards, 4.05 per carry, four TDs) if they want to stay close.
MANVEL MAVERICKS (5-0, 7-0) AT HOUSTON STERLING RAIDERS (5-1, 5-3)
7 p.m. TODAY AT HERMAN A. BARNETT STADIUM
OVERVIEW: The Mavericks are coming off back-to-back shutouts of Houston Madison and Milby. Manvel is led by a passing offense with Tucker Yarbrough (101-of-170, 1,471 yards, 24 TDs, INT) and the pass catching of Jalen Paxton (18-353 yards, four TDs), Jalen Walthall (20-377, eight TDs), Malachi Mclean (18-238 yards, two TDs) and Zion Johnkins (18-236 yards, three TDs).
The Raiders will counter with quarterback Anthony Brown (82-of-136, 1,546 yards, 20 TDs, seven INTs) and receiver Frank Brown (29 receptions, 868 yards, 12 TDs).
ALVIN SHADOW CREEK SHARKS (4-0, 7-0) AT FOSTER FALCONS (3-1, 5-2)
7 p.m. TODAY
AT TRAYLOR STADIUM
OVERVIEW: The Sharks will try to keep their record intact as they have only given up 26 points in four District 10-5A D-I games. The Sharks have run for more than 1,400 yards and passed for more than 1,400 yards. Shadow Creek’s defense is giving up just 115.1 yards a game.
Foster is the top offensive team in the district at 495.7 yards a game. Falcon quarterback Ryan Stubblefield (101-of-173, 1,880 passing yards, 27 TDs, six INTs) and running back Mario Simmons (98 carries, 752 yards, 10 TDs) lead the way.
CLEAR SPRINGS CHARGERS (2-1, 3-4) AT ALVIN YELLOWJACKETS (0-3, 0-7)
7 p.m. FRIDAY
AT MEMORIAL STADIUM
OVERVIEW: Alvin has lost 11 consecutive district games dating to the 2017 season. Last week against Clear Falls, the Yellowjackets scored their first touchdown of the seaso.
The Chargers are averaging 341 yards of offense a game, led by senior quarterback Garrett Rooker (71-121, 1,003 yards, 10 TDs), and their defense is giving up 19 points a contest.
