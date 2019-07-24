Frances Arechiga’s father would be proud of her performance so far at the BCA Pool League World Championships in Las Vegas.
The Freeport billiards player advanced to the final bracket in the Women’s 8-ball Silver Division in the tournament at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino. It is an improvement from a year ago, when Arechiga had difficulty playing while dealing with the death of her father not long before.
“I shot better this year,” Arechiga said. “Just by the way I was stroking my cue stick, it was just better than last year. Of course, every time that I would come up on a hard shot, I would think of my father, mostly because I just wanted to make him proud. So I tried not giving up.”
After an early elimination in 2018, Arechiga started Saturday’s pool play by winning her first two matches against Lomas Ball 4-2 and Glenda Aggasid 4-1.
“I even won the bottom bracket, and those first two wins were big, because after that I just wanted to keep rolling, but I fell short,” Arechiga said.
Arechiga made it to the final eight in the championship double-elimination bracket Monday having not lost a match. She ran into Toby Hart, however, who won 4-2 to send Arechiga to the loser side of the bracket.
“I thought I gave my games away because I was on the final ball each time, but I just couldn’t get my final shot to drop,” Arechiga said of the 8-ball. “One time it was a hard cut shot on the 8-ball, and once I missed it, she was in position to finish the game. I did that a couple of times, where I would miss and leave her an easy shot with the 8-ball.”
Arechiga quickly fell behind Alicia Kvasnicka 2-0 in her next match and couldn’t overcome it, eventually losing 4-1.
“That was bad. I cut to the 8-ball and left an easy shot when the ball was hanging right off the pocket,” Arechiga said. “I gave her the first two games just by missing the 8-ball. But I came back and broke and ran the table. At that point, she told me afterward that she thought that I was mad and I was going to make a comeback. But it was the only game I could beat her at.”
Arechiga placed between ninth through 12th position out of 89 players and pocketed $280.
“I really thought I got some confidence along the way, and I tried different things, especially learning how to ready my opponents,” Arechiga said. “But I know that on Monday, I had to have more patience because it just seemed like I was rushing things. I don’t know why I was doing that, but I wasn’t as calm as I was Saturday and Sunday.”
