Winner of its past four Southland Conference football games, the Incarnate Word Cardinals are on a roll with a 4-1 conference record and homecoming straight ahead.
Three Southern Brazoria County players are part of the team: Sweeny’s Phillip Higgins, Brazosport’s Ameer King and Brazoswood’s Andrew Schriener.
In their third game of the season the Cardinals opened league play with a 45-6 loss to Sam Houston State. But they since have rattled off victories against Abilene Christian (31-24), Houston Baptist (38-36), Southeastern Louisiana (27-21) and Lamar (35-17).
Higgins is a redshirt senior and has played in all seven games this season. At 6-feet, 252 pounds, Higgins is being utilized as a running back this season.
In 2017, Higgins made appearances in 10 games and had five tackles and a forced fumble. On the other side of the ball he had two receptions for five yards and scored a touchdown against Prairie View A&M.
Higgins also saw action in the 10 games in 2016, finishing with two tackles and an assist. He was part of a defensive line that sacked the quarterback 19 times for 120 yards.
So far this season, Higgins has a tackle to his credit.
A sophomore, King (5-8, 180) has been quite effective. He had a 26-yard touchdown reception to give Incarnate Word a 7-0 lead against Lamar last weekend and finished with four catches for 124 yards. He also had one rushing attempt for 10 yards.
For the season, King leads the ground game with 415 yards on 71 attempts with an average 5.5 yards per carry.
His best effort was against Texas Southern in the second game of the season, as he rambled for 157 yards on 14 carries. He also had four catches for 49 yards and a score.
Schriener, a freshman, is averaging 39.3 yards on three kickoffs.
Incarnate Word has conference games remaining against Nicholls, Stephen F. Austin, Central Arkansas and this Saturday at home with Northwestern State.
The Cardinals are tied atop the conference standings with Sam Houston State. Central Arkansas is third, tied with Nicholls.
