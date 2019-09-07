FREEPORT — The Brazoswood Buccaneers had more turnovers than points Friday night in absorbing another lopsided loss, losing their home opener 52-6 to Lamar Consolidated at Hopper Field.
The Bucs turned the ball over seven times against the Mustangs, five on fumbles and two on interceptions. Junior CJ Toy, normally a defensive back but pressed into starting at quarterback because of injury, struggled in his first start under center after a promising beginning to the game.
A surprise onside kick by Brazoswood gave the Bucs the ball and riled up the home crowd. The Buc faithful exploded when Toy burst into the clear on the first offensive play for a 49-yard touchdown run and a 6-0 Brazoswood lead.
The onside kick is something the Buccaneers practice every day and determines whether it has a good matchup before calling it, Buc head coach Danny Youngs said. He had a good amount of faith in junior kicker Cameron Whipple to give the Bucs a chance, and it worked perfectly Friday, Young said.
Not much worked after that, however.
The Bucs missed the extra-point kick after Toy’s touchdown on a botched snap then quickly lost the lead when Mustang junior running back Daniel Blackmore ran 42 yards for a touchdown with 10:34 left in the first quarter for a 7-6 lead.
Mustang senior quarterback BJ Harris led the team the rest of the first half, accounting for two touchdowns on the ground and two through the air as Lamar Consolidated increased the lead to 35-6 at the half. He finished the night passing for 175 yards.
Toy finished with good numbers in his quarterbacking debut, running for a team-leading 124 yards on the ground and 41 passing. The junior has no reason to hang his head, Young said.
“You take a kid that really hasn’t taken a lot of reps at quarterback until this week, but he went out and competed,” Brazoswood head coach Danny Youngs said. “Yeah, he had some mistakes, but we had a lot of mistakes out there.”
The mistakes included a fumble that cost the Bucs a 78-yard touchdown with 7:45 left in the third quarter and a bad snap that resulted in a safety on the first play of the fourth quarter. But Youngs saw some positive signs in the second half, he said.
“I think the third quarter and the fourth quarter were some of the best football we played all year with the exception of the fumbles and missed assignments,” he said.
The Brazoswood defense forced two fumbles and recorded four sacks on the night as swarms of Buccaneers found their way to the quarterback.
The offense had 278 yards total for the night, with 237 rushing. Senior Buc Armando Cabriales ran for 81 yards on eight carries to boost that number.
Taking steps forward and then taking more steps back is the inconsistency the Bucs have been dealing with and Youngs is trying to correct, he said.
“Not being in the right spot and missing tackles have to get better,” Youngs said. “We have to clean up a lot of things, and we can’t afford to make mistakes. We have to play perfect.”
Brazoswood next will play at 7 p.m. Friday at Sante Fe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.