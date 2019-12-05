ANGLETON — Angleton Ladycat softball won the Class 5A state championship last season and these wins keep coming as players continue making moves to play at the collegiate level.
Ladycat outfielder Angel Jasso is heading up north, signing to play for the Syracuse University Orange for her college career.
“I chose Syracuse University because from the first step I had on campus it felt like home,” Jasso said. “I loved their school and softball program and what it had to offer both on and off the field. They’re campus and school buildings are like castles and they’re very high on academics.”
It was her dream to be able to play Division I softball, but that dream had it’s ups and downs throughout the process of getting where she wanted to go.
Jasso had to make a tough decision going through the process of choosing between a full ride from Blinn Junior College or waiting out Syracuse for an official offer.
“I wasn’t sure if they would offer,” Jasso said. “They watched me at a tournament in South Carolina over the summer and I drove up there for a camp in October.”
The Orange were undoubtably interested, but didn’t offer Jasso on the spot.
Everything came down to the wire for her, with assistant coaches talking to her and always asking her questions, but ultimately the decision to extend an offer came down to the head coach, Shannon Doepking, Jasso said.
“Two weeks after the camp they talked to me more, asked me more questions and then a month later I got the offer,” she said. “The process was nerve-wracking for me, at first just waiting to get a phone call. I was super excited and knew I belonged there.”
Though it wasn’t an easygoing time for Jasso, she didn’t doubt she would get offered and live out her dream to play division one softball.
“Keeping my faith was the biggest thing for me, I knew God had a plan for me,” she said.
Used primarily as a designated player last season, Jasso batted .370 at the plate with 10 RBIs, four doubles and two triples.
She will play play outfielder for the Orange or whatever position they need her to play. Jasso plans to major in exercise science.
