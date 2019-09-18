Tennis

Alief Hastings at Brazoswood Canceled

Volleyball

Columbia beat Tidehaven 25-23, 25-14, 25-19

Alief Taylor at Brazoswood, canceled

Terry beat Angleton, 25-7, 25-15, 25-22

Alief Elsik beat Sweeny 23-25, 28-26, 20-25, 25-21, 15-9

Hitchcock at Danbury, canceled

Joel Luna is sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0160 or at joel.luna@thefacts.com

