Tennis
Alief Hastings at Brazoswood Canceled
Volleyball
Columbia beat Tidehaven 25-23, 25-14, 25-19
Alief Taylor at Brazoswood, canceled
Terry beat Angleton, 25-7, 25-15, 25-22
Alief Elsik beat Sweeny 23-25, 28-26, 20-25, 25-21, 15-9
Hitchcock at Danbury, canceled
