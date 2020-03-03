FREEPORT
Brazosport junior Jayden Alvarez leads the Exporter soccer team with one thing in mind.
Making sure he doesn’t have to wonder “what if.”
“I’ve always had a love for the game,” the two-time team captain said. “My dad (Pablo Olguin) was really good at baseball and he is big into sports. He always tells me he wonders what he could have done if he worked hard enough, and I never want to be left with that feeling of what could have been.”
An experienced player who first walked on the pitch when he was 3 years old, Alvarez has been a varsity starter for the Ships since his freshman year.
“Starting off freshman year on varsity was nerve-wracking because the team I was playing with was really good and I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to play with them,” Alvarez said. “Earning those minutes was good for me, and playing with those guys got me used to the speed and gave me a lot of experience. That’s why I think sophomore year I was named captain.”
His success doesn’t mean he hasn’t had hardship. Alvarez tore his ACL at the end of his freshman year in the playoffs and didn’t get to play in the region quarterfinals. Those down times tend to linger for him, Alvarez said.
“I think the bad moments stand out more because they make you work harder in a way,” he said. “Not being able to play in the third round my freshman year and they lost hurt because I wasn’t able to play. I couldn’t help at all, and seeing all the seniors realize it was their last game stood out the most to me. I never want to stop playing the game.”
That loss added to his motivation and Alvarez went to work. He knew it was going to be a difficult road getting back to where he was physically and being able to take advantage of his usual style of play.
“It was challenging because it was a lot of pain from trying to get back as fast as I could,” Alvarez said. “It was a lot of working out and a lot of pain. One of my biggest assets is my speed and getting that back was tough. The first month getting back I couldn’t play with that.”
Alvarez didn’t play other sports before the injury, but in order to help get back into soccer shape, he decided to indulge and ran cross country. He also picked up tennis and continues to play both sports.
“I wanted to get in shape and be able to stay on the field the whole time,” Alvarez said. “It really helped me get back.”
The injury bug bit him again early this season when he pulled a hamstring. After missing most of the nondistrict season, he is back to help secure a District 24-4A playoff spot. The Ships sit in third place.
Wearing No. 19, has a special meaning to him because it’s an ode to Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, who wore the number before he achieved stardom.
“Everyone wants No. 10 because it’s Messi’s number, so I wanted to get his number when he was younger,” Alvarez said. “And that number was 19.”
Messi isn’t his favorite player, though. Robert Lewandoski, a striker for German club Bayern Munich, tops Alvarez’s list of favorites.
“He’s just a goal machine,” Alvarez said. “His skill moves aren’t that crazy and his pace isn’t all that. He’s just a very smart player. He sees the lanes, knows how to make the runs and his goal-scoring ability is just amazing.”
He and Lewandoski share a lot of the intangibles on the pitch.
“I feel I’m a smart player. I see all the open lanes and I can see my teammates’ runs before they even make it,” Alvarez said. “I’ve grown up around the game for so long I feel it helped out a lot.”
Alvarez wants to continue playing soccer after his career at Brazosport is over , including playing as a professional.
He has gone to camps for University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, and his dream club to play for is Arsenal because of a lot of its reputation for developing young talent.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.