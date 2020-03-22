Water temperatures have been in the 70 s the past few days, which has amped up the trout bite.
With warmer temps comes an early topwater bite. That’s right, we caught fish on topwaters in February and it has continued to get better in March. MirrOlure She Pups, SkitterWalks and Super Spooks are the plugs of choice.
East Matagorda Bay has been the spot to catch a heavy trout. Anyone, regardless of prowess, can catch a big trout right now out of the boat. Many think that wading is the only way to find a trout that is eight pounds or better, but not right now.
The south shoreline of West Matagorda Bay has been good in the guts on the falling tide, according to guide Ray Sexton of Palacios. Sexton has been tossing Magic Grass soft plastics on light 1/16 ounce jig heads and fooling trout to four pounds. MirrOlure Soft Dines have also worked well.
Port O’Conner guide Lynn Smith said his best topwater bite for trout has been over sand and grass. Good trout are being caught along the jetty on Bass Assassins fished against the rocks. Live shrimp is becoming available at bait camps and solid trout have been caught on the edges of reefs on shrimp rigged about three feet deep under a popping cork.
In Rockport, waders have found good catches of trout over sand and grass while tossing Custom Corkies on the incoming tide. Free-lined shrimp have worked in the channels.
The up-and-down spring tides have determined where the redfish are playing ball. Swelling spring tides push reds to the back lakes in Matagorda like Lake Austin, Oyster Lake and Crab Lake.
In Port O’Connor, Contee, Pringle and Shoalwater lakes are good for waders and drifters. The jetty is holding bull reds on crabs and mullet. Most have been in the 25-pound range. Please treat our spawners with respect and gently release them back so they can produce many more redfish for the future.
Palacios anglers have found reds around Coon Island over reefs with live shrimp. Waders have tossed Strike Pro Hump Backs in waist-deep water around Green’s Bayou.
Redfish have a tough time turning down a Gulp, but gold spoons, Gamblers, Bass Assassins, Down South Lures and MirrOlure Lil Johns have worked as well.
Again, Live-baiters toss a live shrimp under a popping cork over reefs. When high tides cover the tops of reefs, work the points and dropoffs for reds and you will probably find black drum as well.
Guide Michael Rolf of Matagorda said spring tides will put lots of keeper-sized black drum on the shell in such spots like Mad Island and Shell Island. Live shrimp under a popping cork is best. The same points of shorelines that hold black drum will hold redfish as well in Espiritu Santo and San Antonio bays.
Black drum are a great fish to keep kids occupied and many folks don’t hold them in high regard, but their table fare is excellent and often when restaurants claim they serve redfish, it is really black drum.
In Freeport, guide Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters said red snapper have been steady in state waters, which is inside of nine nautical miles. Most of the fish have been over rocks and reefs with easy 4-fish limits to 16 pounds. Guide Michael Kubecka in Matagorda said his red snapper are in about 40 feet of water on sardines and squids just minutes from the beach.
