VOLLEYBALL
The Brazosport Lady Ships hosted Bay City at E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym in District 24-4A play Tuesday and swept the Lady Blackcats, 25-14, 25-11, 25-20, to improve to 2-1 in district play.
Maile Velasco led the Lady Ships with seven aces, seven digs and seven assists; Breanna Brimage scored five kills with four aces, five digs and eight assists; and Aja Gore had four kills, four digs and two blocks.
Brazosport will travel to Columbia for a district match at 5 p.m. Friday.
Lady Ship JV sweeps: Brazosport’s junior varsity beat Bay City in two sets, 25-18, 27-25.
Knavia Goins had nine kills, with Tina Zuniga scoring four aces and Brooklyn Kozak with four digs.
In the freshmen match, the Lady Ships won in three sets, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20. Torrijah Goins had 10 kills with five aces and four digs to lead the way.
Lady Bouts win one of four: West Brazos Junior High eighth- and seventh-graders took on Needville on Monday but only won one match.
In the eighth grade A team’s 23-25, 22-25 loss, Rylynn Maynard scored two aces with Katelynn Dirzanowski getting an ace and Natalie Sharpe and Karmen Hanzik each got a hit. Also Katelynn Lewis and Cameron Creswell both played well on defense.
The B team got the only victory, 25-18, 25-23. Gracei Chaney served eight aces, Haley Jones had five aces and Abbie Farley had four aces. Kiara Brown, Londyn Brown and Sydney Sorensen each had defensive blocks.
The seventh-grade A and B teams both fell to Needville, with the A team going down 25-19, 25-11. Haley Cockrell got an ace.
The B team also took it on the chin, with Jaidyn Swanner and Abigale Ruhnow playing well on defense.
CROSS COUNTRY
B’port lags bigger schools
The Brazosport cross country team prepped for the upcoming District 24-4A Meet by running Saturday in the Klein High Bearkat Tune-up.
Running 2 miles against Class 6A and 5A competition, the Lady Ship varsity scored 372 points. Scoring for the Lady Ships were Hayley Nanez, 63rd, 14:50.12; Vivana Ruiz, 74th, 15:40.89; Karely Almanza, 77th, 16:00.20; Valerie Mendoza, 78th, 16:09.50; and Estephany Gallardo, 80th, 16:51.96.
The Ships scored 364 points and placed 13th out of 14 teams. David Gomez led the Exporters in 23rd, 10:54.05, followed by Manuel Acuna, 80th, 12:01.57; Aaron Navarrete, 84th, 12:05.42; Felix Chavez, 87th, 12:10.8;0 and Derian Corchado, 90th, 12:44.68.
The Brazoport junior varsity scored 57 points to finish second in the JV standings. Only Katy Seven Lakes was ahead of them with 25 points.
Three Ships finished in the top 10: Giovani Diaz, second, 10:56.96; Diego Moya, sixth, 11:26.87; and Gabriel Santana, 10th, 11:34.04. Jerry Hernandez, 18th, 11:53.93, and Evan Andress, 21st, 11:55.94, also scored for Brazosport.
Klein’s Reece Fritz won the race in 10:40.28.
Top five were Mckenzie Whipple, seventh, 13:52.55; Brianna Taylor, 11th, 14:03.11; Alexa Madenjian, 44th, 15:36.21; Abby Long, 45th, 15:36.95; and Tori Little, 48th, 15:43.17.
The Brazosport freshmen scored 161 points to finish sixth as a team. Finishers were Gabriel Gonzales, 26th, 12:52.33; Charles Patton, 27th, 12:53.49; Noah Rios, 31st, 13:05.64; Jack Davies, 36th, 13:40.11; and Noah Hopkins, 41st, 14:16.30.
Angleton Christian runs in Houston: The Warrior cross country varsity team participated Saturday in the Providence Classical School Meet.
For the Warriors, in the 5A field, Peter Fontenot was fifth, 20:02 seconds. Following him were eighth seed, Noah Mink, 21:24; Kaleb Miranda, ninth, 21:33; Kaleb Smith, 15th, 23:53; and Henry Tidwell, 18th, 25:17.
In the girls varsity race, Olivia Fine was fifth overall in 25:57, followed by Lacey Langham, seventh, 26:52; Elizabeth Fine, 13th, 28:27; Nataly Cruz, 15th, 28:46 (District 4th); and Kori Russell, 16th, 29:14.
FOOTBALL
Bouts battle Bulldogs
The West Brazos eighth-grade A and B teams squared off Tuesday with Sweeny.
The A team came up short, 8-6. The Roustabout defense led the way with Trevon High and Kaden Lowry both getting interceptions.
On offense, Tai Johnson had a 65-yard run and a 30-yard touchdown catch from Cole Gotcher.
The B team pulled out a 20-14 victory behind four turnovers, including a 20-yard pick six by Major Elliason and a fumble recovery by Wyatt Soloman.
On offense, Jaxon Stark had a 1-yard touchdown run; Daxton Newell scored on a 20-yard run and a two-point conversion; Jayce Mata scored a two-point conversion and had a blocked kick; Logan Bailey had a 25-yard reception; Connor Hubble ran a 25-yard run to the goal line; and Matthew Mullins came up big with the onside kick to seal the game.
Bout seventh-graders split: The West Brazos Junior High seventh-grade A and B teams split two games Tuesday against Sweeny.
The A team was shut out, 22-0, despite good efforts from Grant Thrasher, Caden Bell, Casey Webb and Hunter Burch. Bell had a fumble recovery as the A team fell to 0-3 on the season.
The B team got a 19-6 victory with Brian Russell, Marcus Ramirez and Kaison Lewis scoring for West Brazos. Ramirez also scored on a point after touchdown. Playing well on the offensive line were Braden French, Michael Anderson, Corbin Stark, Wyatt Sullivan and Joseph Pineda.
Defensively, the Bouts forced two fumbles, with Michael Anderson and Corbin Stark making the recoveries. Kyle Lynn, Donovan Davis, Zecurion Mayberry and Kaylor Brown all played well on defense.
The Bouts are now 2-1-1 and will travel to Needville next Tuesday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.