Brazosport volleyball players will make their sixth straight playoff appearance Tuesday, and they know the phrase “every point counts” means so much more now.
“We don’t know a whole lot about Houston Yates,” Brazosport head volleyball coach Vonica Ducre said. “We just have to focus on making every point count. Everybody is 0-0 now and it’s win or go home at
this point.”
The Brazosport Lady Exporters (23-14) take on the Houston Yates Lioness’ (11-4) at 6:30 p.m. at Joe K. Butler Sports Complex in Houston. It will be a bi-district playoff matchup.
The Lady Ships have been preparing for this match-up by working on ball placement and getting their serves as accurate as possible. With this in mind, it hasn’t gone as smoothly as Coach Ducre would like and she understands why.
“We’ve been working on our placement serves and getting our players in the right positions,” she said. “Practice has been a little bumpy, not everyone is focused on what we want to accomplish and there are a lot of distractions. I’m not used to that.”
This is Ducre’s first time as a high school head coach and she’s challenged the players on her team and made sure they were reminded of what their goals are and what roles they play on the team.
“Coaching college volleyball is different from coaching high school,” Ducre said. “Their dynamics are very different. In college things are more clear as to what team goals are for everyone and what each player’s role is within the team. That’s why I sat with each player one-on-one and made it clear to everyone what their role is and how they contribute.”
Ducre coached at Texas College and her experience could help the Lady Exporters make it past the bi-district round of the playoffs for the second straight year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.