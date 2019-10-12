LA MARQUE — Penalties and mental errors by La Marque opened the door for Sweeny to capture a surprising 15-7 overtime win at Etheredge Stadium in the District 11-4A-2 opener for both teams.
Sweeny running back Trey Fields scored on a 3-yard run on the Bulldogs’ first possession of the extra period, a score that was set up by an unsportsmanlike conduct call on the Cougars that negated a 4-yard loss from running back Jayden Ward. The Bulldogs added a conversion pass from Trace Holmes to Caleb Williams to ice the win.
The Cougars (2-4, 0-1) forced two turnovers and had a possession start at the Bulldogs 25-yard line after a 1-yard punt but had only Jauron Reid Jr’s 44-yard touchdown run at the 8:33 mark of the second quarter to show for it.
For most of the evening, it looked as if the score would hold up as Sweeny (4-2, 1-0) was unable to cash in on two drives deep into La Marque territory. After a holding penalty and a sack of Cougars quarterback Armond Robinson led to a punt that stopped at the La Marque 32, the Bulldogs tied the score on Fields’ 9-yard run with 3:48 left.
Sweeny had a chance to end the contest in regulation after Justice Clemons’ 53-yard catch and a 10-yard run by Fields put Bulldogs kicker Mason Massey in position to win the game, but his 32-yard field goal attempt hit the goal post on the final play of regulation.
The Bulldogs, winners of three straight, will host Wharton next week.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.