FREEPORT — The 71st annual running of the Gulf Coast Relays will see 16 teams competing Friday at Hopper Field.
Field events will start at 1 p.m. with the 3,200 race at 3 p.m. and the rest of the running events at 4 p.m.
Showing up Friday will be Brazoswood, Angleton, Brazosport, Houston Chavez, Houston Lamar, Texas City, La Marque and Santa Fe, with each one bringing boy and girl competitors.
Brazosport track and field coach Robert Jones has taken over both the Lady Ships and Exporters after coaching just the boys for several seasons.
“We are young on the girls side, but Knavia Goins will be our workhorse coming back and she will also run all of the relays,” Jones said.
Goins, a sophomore, will also high jump and long jump as she qualified for region in both last year.
“Tyanna Nichols is another one like Goins as both of them ran on the 400 and 200 relays, so we are going to lean on them,” Jones said.
One prominent athlete for the Lady Ships is junior Aja Gore, who sat out last season.
“That is the big blessing because she qualified for state as a freshman in the shot put,” Jones said. “Her first track meet was last week and she beat everybody by 5 feet in the shot put.”
Many of the same Ships who competed in 2019 are returning for Jones, but some are just getting into track and field shape after finishing the basketball season.
“I am looking to see some big things from Elliott Cundieff, who qualified for state last year, and just looking for him to have a good run on Friday,” Jones. “I am hoping he can build off of that.”
Cundieff placed third in the 200-meter race last year and was also part of the 1,600-meter relay that won the team title last year.
Others performing for the Ships will be senior Kevin Davis in the long and high jumps; Justin Cunningham in the 400 meters and 1,600 relay; and Cornell Brown with the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Brown won the 110 hurdles at last year’s Gulf Coast Relays.
“Cornell, along with Kevin and all those guys, will be the ones we are going to lean on because of their senior leadership,” Jones said. “They are going to help us get over the hump.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.