CLUTE — The Buccaneers soccer team was without an official head coach for months, but they’ve found someone close to take over the helm.
Brazoswood officially named Jim Nimtz as the new boys soccer coach Thursday. He replaces Bryan Hayman who departed Jan. 15 due to “personal reasons.”
Nimtz has coached soccer for the Buccaneers for the past eight seasons as an assistant varsity coach and athletics director Danny Youngs felt Nimitz was the right person for the job.
“We went through the interview process and we had some great applicants. Our goal was to not only strive for a great teacher and coach, but also someone that does a good part in the community,” Youngs said. “He knocked the interview out of the ballpark and he’s just a great individual. He’s going to be a good leader for our kids and program.”
Nimtz stayed as an assistant coach while interim head coach Luis Gomez took over the reins from Hayman during the season.
While Gomez didn’t get the head coaching job, he will still be on the staff as an assistant coach for the Buccaneers.
“When it came down to it, it was hard. We just went with the best fit, and by no means is that a knock towards Coach Gomez,” Youngs said. “Both coaches have known each other for a long time and work together well. I know they’ll continue to do that.”
