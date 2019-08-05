For the next four months, six Southern Brazoria County teams will start a trek toward a shared goal of winning a state championship in Texas high school football.
Those public school teams include Brazoswood, Angleton, Brazosport, Columbia, Sweeny and Danbury.
Angleton, Brazosport, Columbia, Sweeny and Danbury kickoff training camps today with season openers for some starting Aug. 29-30-31.
Brazoswood won’t kickoff its camp until the following Monday from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., marking the beginning of the Danny Youngs era.
For the first five days, players will go through the UIL acclimatization period, with full contact not allowed until the sixth day.
One of the new UIL rules for this season is the targeting rule in high school. Targeting is when a player takes aim at an opponent with an intent of hurting that player which goes beyond making a legal tackle or legal block.
If a player is penalized for targeting, that particular player will be disqualified for the remainder of that game only.
Another point of interest for this season is that at the Football State Championships only, instant replay will be used.
Angleton
The Angleton Wildcats are on a pretty nice roll, having made the playoffs the last 11 seasons.
Head coach Jason Brittain starts his second season with the Wildcats.
The Wildcats will travel to Crosby for a scrimmage at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16.
Angleton will host its second scrimmage at 7:30 p.m. against Columbia.
The Wildcats open the season at home against Kingwood at 7 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
Brazosport
Aiming for another week of football, the Brazosport Exporters extended their season for the second consecutive year in a row, last season making it to the bi-district round.
Mark Kanipes takes over the Exporter program and returns home, as he was raised in Angleton.
The Ships will host La Marque for a 7 p.m. scrimmage on Aug. 16 and host Wharton on Aug. 23 at the same time.
Brazosport will open the 2019 season at Hopper Field on Aug. 30, hosting Class 3A Hitchcock.
Columbia
For the second season in a row, the Columbia Roughnecks missed out on the playoffs. The ’Necks made it to the 2015-16 bi-district round.
Brent Mascheck begins his fourth season at the helm with the Roughnecks.
Columbia will do a trio scrimmage with both Brookshire Royal and Boling at 7 p.m. on Aug. 16 at Griggs Field. The Roughnecks then travel to Angleton on Aug. 22 to scrimmage the Wildcats.
Columbia will open the season at Griggs Field by hosting Victoria East at 7:30 p.m.
Sweeny
Looking for a seventh consecutive trip to the playoffs, the Sweeny Bulldogs have missed the second season only once in the last 11 years.
Randy Lynch is going into his fourth season with the Bulldogs.
Sweeny will scrimmage Bay City at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 at Bulldog Stadium and turn around six days later as they will head to Ricebird Stadium to scrimmage El Campo also at 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs will be the first local team to open the 2019 season on Aug. 29 as they take on the Grand Oaks Grizzlies at Woodforest Bank Stadium.
Danbury
Missing the playoffs for the past five seasons, the Danbury Panthers enter the new season with Trey Hermann taking over the athletics program after the departure of Michael Mason.
Hermann came over from Heights Tigers where he was the offensive coordinator.
The Panthers will get in a couple of scrimmages before opening the regular season. Danbury first travels to Anahuac for a 5 p.m. scrimmage on Aug. 16.
On Aug. 23, the Panthers will be in another 5 p.m. scrimmage this time at Galveston O’Connell.
Danbury will get to play at Humber Field to open the 2019 season at 7:30 p.m., taking on the Brookshire Royal Falcons.
Bi-district playoffs start Nov. 7 with the State Football Championships from Dec. 18-21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
