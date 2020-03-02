WEST COLUMBIA
As one of the team captains on the Columbia Roughneck soccer squad, Juan Rosas takes his position seriously enough to understand there is no I in team.
“I don’t consider myself the best player on the team, because I believe that we are one on a team,” Rosas said. “What I am trying to do is make everyone improve and make everyone believe that as a team we are pretty good and no one can beat us playing together.
“The players that we have, I am grateful for them because I thank God for giving me the skill to play such a beautiful game and all of the glory goes to him. He’s blessed us with good players and great fans.”
In his fourth and final season of playing varsity high school soccer, Rosas is enjoying his best year yet.
“This year, we are doing good, and over the past seasons, we’ve made the playoffs, but this year we have the best record since I started as a freshman,” he said. “We are hoping to keep winning and either get first place or stay in second where we are right now.”
The Roughnecks improved to 6-2-1 in District 24-4A and 14-6-1 overall by taking care of Bay City (6-1) at Griggs Field on Saturday. Columbia is a game back of Wharton (6-1-1), which has beaten the ’Necks twice in district play.
A team captain with Koby Herrera, each one knows how this team clicks.
“We are constantly just telling each other that we need to keep doing what we’ve been doing for the season, which is passing and communicating,” Rosas said. “Sometimes we tend to get down when a team will score on us, but me and Koby we try to keep the team up as much as we can by encouraging them. We don’t want them to panic, we just want them to stay calm even though someone has scored on us or we’ve fallen behind.”
Rosas exudes a lot of confidence, a trait that he learned from his father.
“My dad plays a big part in the confidence that I’ve had because he’s always taught me to always keep my head up no matter what is happening on the field,” Rosas said. “Especially with me being a captain, my teammates they will look at me or Koby to make sure we are all right. That will rub off on them, especially if things are not going our way. But my dad has played a big part in my mental development with the game.”
Even with his wealth of knowledge, Rosas has to remind himself this isn’t a one man team.
“At the start of district, it didn’t start well for me and I got frustrated because I wasn’t scoring every game, but I realized that it was just part of the game and I was going to go through games where I didn’t have a good day,” he said.
Through his four seasons at Columbia, Rosas has been able to balance sports and a job at Domino’s.
“Basically right after practice I go straight to work and on game days I also go to work as well,” Rosas said. “It’s just something that I’ve had to do, and for me it’s just worked out doing that and playing sports.”
Besides playing soccer for four seasons, Rosas was the kicker for the Roughneck football team the past two years.
“A decision has been made and I will be kicking at the next level,” Rosas said.
He has yet to sign and it isn’t official just yet.
