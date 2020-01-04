RICHMOND — Off to a rocky start on the basketball court, the Brazoswood Buccaneers played catch up from the start. They eventually wound up with a 49-39 loss at the hands of the George Ranch Longhorns to open District 23-6A play on Friday.
Keeping hold of the ball is something that has hampered the Bucs this season. Those slippery hands continued as Brazoswood committed 13 turnovers in the opening quarter to fall behind 13-2 and finished with 32 for the game. The Bucs also only took one field goal in the entire eight minutes.
Those two points were scored off free throws from Ty Sims and Jakhobi Atwater.
On the other side of the court, it wasn’t as efficient, but enough to go 6-of-16 from the field with Longhorn Stephen Woods leading the way with five points.
Brazoswood finally scored its first field goal with seven minutes left before halftime when Jake Simpson used the baseline to get one in, but they still trailed 13-4.
Turning the ball over continued for the Bucs as they had nine more in the second quarter while also finishing 3-of-9 from the field in the first half. The Buccaneers were only able to muster 10 points.
Six different Longhorns got on the board for George Ranch in the second quarter as Woods and AD Harris both connected on long 3-pointers, which helped them to a 27-10 lead at the half.
A steal by Simpson that lead to a fast break score cut the lead down to 30-15 in the third and gave the Bucs some momentum for part of the quarter.
Brazoswood was able to make a defensive stand on the other side by the court and Atwater was able to find found Sims off an assist for a bucket to cut the deficit to 12 points. But the Longhorns then went on a 10-2 run to go into the final quarter with a 41-20 lead.
Brazoswood continued to battle in the final quarter, despite the deficit as they had their most productive time in the game by scoring 19 points. Simpson had his biggest quarter scoring nine points as the Bucs were 5-of-17 from the field.
George Ranch was just too far ahead for the Bucs to catch up. Simpson led the Bucs with 16 points while Sims finished with seven and David Camacho came off the bench to add two long 3s in the final quarter to end up with six points.
The Longhorns (1-0, 9-10) were led by Harris’ 14 points.
Brazoswood (0-1, 13-8) will host Alief Taylor on Tuesday to continue district play.
