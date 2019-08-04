Sights and sounds witnessed during adventures into and around wild water are some of my most treasured memories.
I truly believe a long outdoor life is the medicine that has kept my body still purring along at a reasonable pace and my mind at a point good enough that I can still get my britches on each morning without any help. I’m absolutely certain some of the things my big blues have seen in mother nature’s country are way better for me than watching politicians argue or listening to some Hollywood personalities exaggerate on the boob tube over and over about some product I couldn’t care less about in the first place.
So I spend most of my free time walking in the sweet smell of fresh air, whistling through the trees around a lazy lake, or putt slowly along aboard I’m Ready as she takes me along the water’s edge.
Paddling along through a multitude of waves over a long lifetime, I often wonder if I’ve seen just about everything, only to find an amazing new treat to write about in my logbook. Scott Jamison and I settled in early one morning aboard I’m Ready for what we suspected would be a half-day of line stretching for redfish because of a heavy afternoon rain forecast.
Things were going well with lots of bites, hookups and a wet stringer when Jamison’s clicker started screaming, followed by a hook set that seems to have failed. Shortly thereafter, he retrieved his rig to find a strange-looking little eight-inch big mouth fish critter on his hook still holding onto his minnow bait.
A big smile popped on my face, as I immediately began smack-talking him about being the leader in my class of fishing buddies when it comes to finding unusual creatures on his hook.
The little buddy is called a brown gulf toadfish and he was not at all pleased during his encounter with humans. Opening and closing his wide jaw several times and revealing pearly white fang-like teeth on both upper and lower lips on his head, which is much larger than the rest of his body, was a sign to keep your hands off me boys.
That, along with raising and lowering his dorsal fin that had three long, sharp-pointed spears on top, was his way of telling us he was a bad dude.
I got a kick out of watching Jamison releasing him back into his home with his long fish pliers being careful not to do any touching. Turns out he is just one of many small harmless creatures that live beneath the waves and it’s interesting that he has a swim bladder that produces sounds that are called boat whistles, which are associated with courtship.
Scratching my head for a moment, I finally remembered seeing one many years ago during my shrimping days, but one brought to boat on a hook was a new experience. Jamison added another strange catch to his list of our friends that live in the shadows of the waves, which included a porcupine bodied pufferfish, green sea turtle, and saltwater eel that looks just like a snake.
Well, two longtime fishing buddies had a great morning down at the fishing hole, but a rain cloud coming from the south just before noon suggested it was best we get back to the boat launch.
Just as we turned into its entrance, there was a large piling marking the channel with a strange bird sitting on top. I’m Ready eased on past without disturbing him. Heavy rain was closing in on us as Jamison tells me that it’s a frigatebird and we need to turn around for some pictures.
That old Canon starts clicking away as we approach with Mr. Frigate, posing on his perch and showing no signs of leaving until were really close. He took flight, made a couple of circles, and returned to his resting place by the time we traveled a short distance to the boat launch. We were in hurry-up mode because it was starting to sprinkle. Too late, that old rain cloud opened its flood gate and drenched us with marble-sized raindrops as we retrieved I’m Ready onto her trailer.
Setting in old blue for a few moments and toweling off a bit, we laughingly reviewed the experience we had over the last four hours with mother nature. Catching a nice mess of redfish that will fill our stomachs at supper time and boating a strange little fellow that lives in the tide line was a treat.
However, best of all, snapping some very unusual still photos for my bird album of a frigatebird, which spends most of their life shoring on the wind currents with a seven-foot wingspan, just made it a day to remember. All of that and a clean rainwater bath meant we had another successful hooking day which allowed us to treat ourselves with our traditional reward at Buc-ee’s for a hard frozen ice cream sandwich.
It just doesn’t get any better than this.
