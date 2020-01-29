Covering Celeste Loughman since she was a freshman for the Columbia Lady Neck softball team in 2013, it seems like long ago. Loughman in her final year at the University of Texas at San Antonio has grown by leaps and bounds not only on the field but off of it as well.
The senior Roadrunner will embark on her final year starting Feb. 7 at the Louisiana/Cowgirl Classics in Lafayette, Louisiana and feels nothing but the best for her university.
“This university has felt nothing but like home. I was only 18 and moving from a small town to a big city,” Loughman said. “But my teammates, athletic director and everyone around me just helped me feel like I was at home.”
Coming off a productive junior year when she played left field and started all 52 games, Loughman batted .324 with 29 runs scored, 19 RBIs, 56 hits with 60 total bases.
“I wouldn’t trade any of it for the world. I came in one person and I am leaving somebody completely different,” Loughman said. “I just couldn’t be happier with who I am today.”
The change to Loughman happened a couple of seasons ago thanks to UTSA assistant coach, Carlton Salters.
“I came in softball wise as a slapper and now I am a stand in power hitter,” she said. “My sophomore year I had this coach, who is in love with the game. I’d never had a coach like him before and he made me fall in love with the game like no other coach. I’ve never been more in love with the game than I am now.”
Salters not only refined her love for the game, but also showed her a different side she’s never known before.
“He also introduced me to something totally opposite of what I had known, so I had to work harder than I ever had as far as a person,” she said. It made my work ethic so much better and he just made me realize that there were more ways than just one to do things. It made me realize and respect more authoritarian figures.”
Though Salters gave her the tools she needed to succeed, he wasn’t easy on her in conjunction with another coach thats helped her along the way.
“He’s been great but hard at the same time right along with coach (Michelle) Cheatham, who’s been a great mentor for me. She’s helped me grow and made me the leader that I’ve always wanted to be. Coach Cheatham made me put my perspective aside and place myself in other people’s shoes just, so that I should lead the team before myself.”
Last year, Loughman earned a C-USA Player of the Week award and as a freshman was named to the C-USA all-second and all-freshmen team.
“My freshman year I worked hard, but in a different way,” Loughman said. “Now coming out to hit is a way of life for me, and it is just something that I do and not think about it. It is ingrained in my head which is kind of like a championship mindset almost. The feeling of stepping in the box or stealing a base has been just a different feeling than before.”
With 13 more stolen bases this upcoming season, Loughman will break the current UTSA record. She also wants to lead the team in home runs this season and so far in her first three seasons has hit a total of eight dingers. But numbers wise, she wants to leave more than that.
“I want to leave a legacy to play with passion, that it is ok to show the heart, excitement, the screaming and getting pumped up just like men do,” she said. “Most say that women cannot play like that, but I play like that going all out, screaming and just wanting women to feel that it is ok to play passionately.”
In hopes of extending her final season as much as possible, tackling Conference USA will be the first thing she is thinking of.
If that doesn’t work out, then for Loughman it is time to get into law school and pursue a career as a criminal and civil defense attorney.
“If that plan doesn’t work out, then I will apply for the FBI, the US Marshals and DEA,” Loughman said. “As for the game that is something I ask myself every day, because this game has given me a lot of success,” she said. “I’ve gotten where I am because of this game, so I just can’t leave it behind. I’ve been asked to coach while I am in law school and if that works out or not, I could always give lessons on the side. This new knowledge that I’ve gotten from coach Salters is something that I just want to spread about the game.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.