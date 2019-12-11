BOYS BASKETBALL
The West Brazos Roustabouts seventh-grade B team placed third Saturday in a tournament they hosted that also included Wharton, El Campo and Sealy.
West Brazos opened with a 33-30 loss to El Campo. West Brazos could not hold onto a six-point halftime lead but still led for a majority of the second half.
Rylee Kingrea led the offense with 17 points and Brian Russell scored 10.
The Bouts then picked up a 27-22 win over Wharton. West Brazos trailed the Tigers, 16-9, at halftime but stormed back in the second half.
Brian Russell, Rylee Kingrea, Donavan Davis and Jayden Garcia led the offense in the victory.
Sealy won the tourney, followed by El Campo, West Brazos and Wharton.
Bouts 8th-graders split: The West Brazos eighth-grade basketball teams split two games Thursday against Freeport Intermediate.
In the A team’s 46-33 victory, Tai Johnson led the Roustabouts with 13 points. Cameron Paige added 11 points.
Freeport Intermediate defeated the West Brazos B team, 27-8.
Both teams will host La Marque this Thursday.
Bouts upend Redskins: The West Brazos seventh-grade White team defeated Freeport Intermediate, 20-13, on Thursday behind a stifling defense that created numerous turnovers.
Rylee Kingrea led the way in scoring.
West Brazos will host La Marque on Thursday.
Columbia Maroon goes 1-1 at tourney: The Columbia Junior High Maroon seventh-grade team split two games at the West Brazos Junior High Tournament over the weekend.
In their 30-25 win against Wharton, Kaison Lewis led Columbia with 12 points. Grant Thrasher and Roberto Ramirez added seven points each. Zecurion Mayberry, Tucker and Jordan Sparks scored two points apiece.
In a 57-30 loss to El Campo, Caden Bell led the scorers with 10 points. Kaison Lewis added eight points, Jordan Sparks scored six, and Roberto Ramirez and Lexie Alexander had three points each.
