As the waves of knowledge come rolling ashore over a lifetime, the benefits are staggering. Most of us learn from reading books or being taught by others. Some are like me.
On occasion, I enjoy trying to find solutions to problems and a better way to do things without any outside help. One example.
As many of you know, I like to grow tomatoes and always have way too many for just the family. Carolyn and I get a lot of pleasure out of sharing with our friends. We like for them to look good, with a bright-red color and smooth skin, but sometimes that becomes a problem because of stink bugs.
I don’t use any pesticides, so an outbreak of them sticking their little beaks into the tomato leaves a whitish blotch that really doesn’t damage it, but the ugly really ticks me off. So for years, my everyday morning inspection for control was using my thumb, and that resulted in about half of the bugs escaping. Several weeks ago, I discovered if one hand was under the tomato and the other gently shook it, that little rascal would fall straight down and be captured almost 100 percent of the time. It was a nice moment finding a better solution to a problem by myself. I patted myself on the back just before bedtime that night.
Several days ago, another little fix-it without any help occurred.
We have a two-car garage with power-operated doors. I always back in Old Blue, my fishing truck, so my getaway to hooking the next morning is quicker. Well, when I pushed the button to close, it liked to get about a foot toward shutting before starting back up. That has happened before, and cleaning spider webs on the safety reverse lights usually solved the problem. Nope. I tried it three times and no luck. So, I’m standing there scratching my head with plenty of room for the safety lights to work between the door and Old Blue’s front bumper, when it occurred to me maybe I should back Old Blue up a couple of feet. It worked, and the good thing is I didn’t have to call a repairman.
Solving little problems mean a lot, but solving one big one has me buffaloed. Why are most folks in such a big hurry in today’s world? I guarantee you if I drove from Lake Jackson to the first Pearland exit at the speed limit, while staying one car length for every 10 miles per hour, I might pass one law-abiding citizen driving a tad under the speed limit while a hundred would blow the doors off my truck going around. But that’s what the law in the driver’s training manual tells me I should do. Sometimes I wonder if I’m out of touch.
Then last week, I was taking the shortcut from Lake Jackson on This Way to FM 2004, staying in the right-hand lane until just before the last curve, and a quick look in the rear-view mirror told me there was no vehicle in the left lane, so I switched lanes. Well, within less than half a block, this white pickup is on my bumper, puts it into passing gear and blows around me with his buddy in the same kind of truck right on his tail. I gave them room, and about two seconds later, I pulled up behind what had to be a rancher in his cowboy hat. He was sitting patiently in his red work truck at the stoplight.
Much to my delight, that old horse rider was in no hurry as he turned south on 2004, and because of heavynorth bound traffic, those two guys couldn’t pass. I had a ball watching this old man take control of two knuckleheads as he drove the speed limit crossing Buffalo Camp Bayou and slowly ascended and decended across the Brazos River Bridge to the intersection of CR 400. I had a great picture in my mind that they would go straight, and my law-abiding friend would continue the lesson all the way to Highway 36. The old red truck eased on straight as two very impatient young men whipped a left and were long gone. As I turned right, I gave the two-fingers-up “good job” sign to a safe-driving citizen.
So, what does solving little problems and having the desire to change a hurry-up bigger problem on the highway have to do with the great hobby of fishing? On our waterways these days, fisherman don’t move about in rowboats. They are in 22-foot slick hulls, powered with 350 horses that will cut water at 60 knots, most in a hurry to get someplace. There is absolutely no difference between burning up the concrete and throwing a big wave along the intercostal.
Maybe by addressing my concern in today’s column and the one that follows, maybe — just maybe — it will cause someone to slack off on the speed and save a life. Next week, I will write about how hurry-up on the water was an accident waiting to happen for us and how we avoided potential disaster by turning our day into one of the greatest hooking adventures of our lives by just moseying along.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.