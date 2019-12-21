Girls

Alief Hastings 40, Brazoswood 33

Angleton 47, Fort Bend Willowridge 34

Louise 46, Sweeny 38

Hitchcock 105, Danbury 39

Boys

Brazoswood 71, Brazosport 62

Fort Bend Willowridge 63, Angleton 61 OT

Columbia 39, Needville 37

Van Vleck 62, Sweeny 42

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.