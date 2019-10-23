FREEPORT
A quick start led to a dominant display from the Brazosport Lady Exporters against La Marque on Tuesday night.
Their service game won them point after point as they never looked in danger Tuesday night against the La Marque Lady Cougars in a 25-3, 25-9, 25-10 sweep.
“We talked about how important our service game is before this match,” Brazosport head coach Voncia Ducre said. “That’s a point of focus for us, and we wanted to make sure we stayed focused and kept improving on that in this match.”
The strong service game from the Lady Ships started from the beginning as they jumped out to a big lead early. Mikaya Burton began serving with the Lady Ships up 5-2 and broke the set wide open. An 11-point run ensued as the Lady Cougars were unable to provide an answer for Burton. She had two aces and only had three serves returned before finally hitting a serve out, but the damage was done as the Lady Ships led 16-3. La Marque missed its serve and Maile Velasco began serving at 17-3. Velasco served the set out as the Lady Ships won 25-3 and continued to dominate on the serve with Velasco delivering one ace during the run.
In the third set it was Breanna Brimage who started with the strong service game. She won the first eight points off her serve as they jumped out to an 8-0 lead. La Marque’s Krishana Boyd ended the run with a cross-court kill from the right to start the best set for the Cougars. They still fell behind 13-2, but Kaitlyn Ivy came up with two straight blocks to get the Lady Cougars going. After a kill from the Lady Ships Treanna Johnson the Lady Cougars got the serve back the next point and Ivy won three straight with her serve before the Lady Ships were able to get control back on their way to a 25-10 set win and 3-0 match win.
The second set started with some flair as La Marque’s Mercedes Soliz dug a Burton hit by getting a foot under it and getting the ball back over, but the Lady Ships still took the point. Brazosport got its best hitting in the match during the second set as the Lady Ships had 10 of their 18 kills in the set. Akira Mills found a rhythm with three kills. She was set on the right side early in the set and smashed a hit cross-court, finding the gap in the defense for an 8-3 lead. The Lady Ships also used Aja Gore through the middle as she had two of her five kills in the set.
“We came out the gate strong, but we tend to come out focused and sometimes get complacent and lose focus,’ Ducre said. “We were really working today to not lose focus.”
La Marque is still winless on the season while Brazosport improves to 7-14 on the season and 3-5 in district. The Lady Ships face Columbia in Freeport on Friday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.