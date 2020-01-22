BOYS GOLF
The Brazoswood Buccaneer golf team improved its score by nine strokes Tuesday on the second and final day of the Clear Springs Invitational to finish with a team score of 334.
Senior Jacob Borow finished second overall after shooting a 75 on Tuesday for a 143 total. Cade Browning stepped up with a 76 on the second day for a total of 164; Connor Brown finished with an 84 and his two day total of 172; Hayden Thacker and Tre Wade each shot a 99 on Tuesday. Thacker finished with a two-day total of 199; Wade only played Tuesday’s round.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lady Ships fall
The Brazosport Lady Ships allowed just one goal to visiting Needville, but it was one too many in a 1-0 loss Monday at Hopper Field.
Brazosport goalkeeper Olivia Jimenez had several saves in the first half to keep it close.
Now at 4-5-1 for the season, Brazosport will open District 24-4A next Monday at El Campo.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Freeport Intermediate wins Sweeny tourney
Freeport Intermediate’s seventh-grade A team basketball took first place at the Sweeny Junior High Tournament last weekend.
The Lady Redskins defeated El Campo, 48-15, and Sweeny, 42-23, to claim the title. Leading scorer for the tournament was Deja El-Amin with 62 points. Also scoring points were Ja’Nhiya King and Natali Reyes with 10 points each.
Aleigha Madrigal is credited with great defense, leading the Lady Redskins with four steals.
Lady Cougars capture first place: The Clute Intermediate seventh-grade A team won the West Brazos Junior High Tournament with a 36-19 victory over Stafford in the championship game.
Clute previously beat the host team to earn a title game spot.
Leading scorers of the tournament for Clute were Mallory Sierra, Mia Estrello, Yazlynn Lozano, Alicia Chi and Audrey Sierra.
Clute Intermediate’s eighth-grade A team placed third overall after beating Needville 9-1 in the consolation game of the same tournament.
Scorers for the Lady Cougars were Emmersyn Thomas, Jayla Blackmon and Arianna Estrada.
Lady Bouts split: The West Brazos Junior High eighth-grade A team went 1-1 last week, beating Clute but losing to Stafford.
Scoring standouts were Annabell Humbird with 14 points; Londyn Brown with nine points; Natalie Sharpe had five points; Alyssa Lewis and Victoria Davis each had four points; Najet Bryant scored three points; Alexia Lewis and Grayci Chaney each had two points; and Rylynn Maynard scored a point.
West Brazos earns trophy: The West Brazos Junior High eighth-grade B team won its own tournament Saturday with wins over Clute (25-10) and Needville (20-10).
Leading scorers for the day were Abbie Farley with six points against Clute and Haley Jones with six points against Needville.
Other standout players were Laysa Stanford, Niyah Carter and Rubi Mata.
Lady Bouts B win title: West Brazos Junior High B won the seventh-grade championship in its class at its home tournament.
The Lady Bouts beat Clute (23-4) and Needville (26-19) to finish 2-0. Lynzi Thompson scored eighth points in the Clute win with Jayden Berger scoring six; Gracin Gros had five and Natalee Stephenson scored a bucket.
Thompson had a dozen against Needville, supported by six points from Gros and two each from Adysyn Bailey, Allyson Wier and Riley Huckabee.
West Brazos A split its games, defeating Needville (29-17) but losing to Clute (44-28).
Hayley Broussard netted 18 points and Katelyn Keen dropped in 15.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bout 8th-graders take Needville trophy
The West Brazos eighth-grade A team defeated Stafford, 48-32, in the championship game of the Needville Basketball Tournament on Saturday. Noe Gallardo led the team with 16 points.
West Brazos won its opener 43-28 behind 17 points from Trevon High.
