WEST COLUMBIA
Switching over to the Wing-T offensive scheme has done wonders for the Columbia Roughnecks this season. Several position players have played a big part in the complete turnaround that has them ranked first in District 13-4A Division I in total offense.
Columbia is averaging 449.2 yards a contest thanks to an offensive line consisting of seniors Brandon Ballard, Hardy Layne Quisenberry and Cody McElveen, along with underclassmen Brady Smith and Justin Hobbs. Tight ends Colton Eubanks and Evan Weeks also contribute in opening holes for the running attack.
“We’ve been very pleased with our offensive line because our blocking schemes now are a lot of pulling and angle blocking, so we are not looking for these big, huge guys,” Columbia coach Brent Mascheck said. “We are looking for these tough, gritty guys who have some quickness. But so far they’ve done an incredible job for the entire year and are the unsung heros. The only time you hear or read their name is when a penalty is called. But we feel that the heart and soul of a football team is the offensive line.”
The three Roughneck seniors on the line have been the leaders in the resurgence of an offense blessed with talented skill-position players.
Ballard, a three-year starter, is like a coach on the field at his left guard position. Last year, the 5-foot-9, 190-pounder was a first-team all-district performer at right tackle.
“The new offense has just made it easier for us to click, especially with all of the new stuff that they do in the backfield,” Ballard said. “We started slowly learning it in the spring, and it really wasn’t that difficult as a whole team to get used to it.”
Normally when an injury occurs, it will be Ballard who will be moved to fill that player’s position because he knows all of the spots on the line.
At 6-3, 280 pounds, Quisenberry is the heart of the line as the center. A lot of the responsibility with the Wing-T falls on Quisenberry’s shoulders.
“It does revolve a lot around me and the big noses,” he said. “I am pretty much just fighting for dominance with the noses and linebackers. This can definitely be stressful at times, and this week more so because we will have to be worried about Needville because they like to shift a lot.”
McElveen didn’t start as a junior but did see some action at left tackle. Coming into his final year, he wanted to make it a memorable one.
“I worked hard over the offseason and really concentrated on my maxes on the weights to get as big as I could,” McElveen said. “I’ve really put a lot of effort into the sport by trusting my coaches and just trusted the process.”
In five games so far, the Roughnecks have gained 2,246 offensive yards, including 1,705 yards on the ground, which is what the Wing-T is all about.
“We have really adapted to it in such a short time as a unit,” McElveen said. “The blocking scheme has been a bit different to most of us because we have to utilize a shoulder block, which for most of us we’ve been blocking with our hands and driving them back as best we can. The shoulder blocks are new to us, but we are getting accustomed to them.”
The schemes for run blocking came along more quickly, Mascheck said, but he’s been pleased with the progress he’s seen in the trenches all sason.
“It’s made running the ball and passing the ball a whole lot easier for us,” Mascheck said. “But early on, we had some pass-protection issues and that is one thing we cleaned up. But I am most impressed with each week it seems like we are just getting better on the offensive line and compliments to those players and coaches.”
After high school, Ballard is looking forward to a coaching career, Quisenberry would not mind playing at the next level and McElveen is taking college courses right now to head straight into the work force as a process technician at the local industrial plants.
As a unit, the offensive line has gotten together every Thursday to go hang out and eat some food. Since they play Needville today, they decided on visiting The Jay Cafe, which is right across Highway 36 from Needville High School.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.