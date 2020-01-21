FREEPORT — Failing to secure the ball in the final minute with a three-point lead cost the Brazosport Exporters a victory Tuesday night at E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym.
Three costly turnovers gave La Marque a 75-72 District 24-4A road win over the Ships, whose last gasp three-pointer by Rayleen Bell at the buzzer missed the mark.
The Ships were holding a four-point advantage, 59-55, heading into the final eight minutes. Brazosport built a five-point advantage on a layup by Elliott Cundieff to make it 70-65 with about two minutes remaining and then on a couple of free throws by Bell to put the score at 72-67 as the game dipped into the final 60 seconds.
But the Cougars’ Jordan Ivy-Curry, who finished with a game-high 35 points, was on fire, scoring 11 of his team’s 20 points in the final quarter. A steal and bucket and converting a Brazosport turnover into points on the inside with 10 seconds remaining capped his big night.
It was a back-and-forth affair between these two squads as the Ships opened with an 18-15 lead after the first period. The Ships had an eight-point lead until Ivy-Curry knocked down a trey and teammate Edward Robinson hit a bucket to cut the deficit to three.
La Marque continued its hot streak into the second period as Robinson and Ivy-Curry combined for 15 points and the Cougars led 40-37 at halftime. Brazosport went 5-of-17 from the field and were outscored 25-19 in the quarter.
The Ships rebounded in the third stanza as Bell, hit a couple of 3-pointers to finish with 10 of his team-high 21 points in the quarter. Daraell Preston came off the bench to contributed eight tough points. The Cougars battled cold stretches, hitting 5-of-19 from the field.
Also scoring in double digits for the Ships were Hayden McDaniel with 12 points and Xavier Villarreal with 10. La Marque’s Robinson finished with 18 points.
Brazosport (0-1, 7-9 overall) will try to rebound Friday when they head to Bay City.
