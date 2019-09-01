VOLLEYBALL
Brazoswood headed to Dickinson on Friday and came home with a 25-23, 18-25, 26-24, 25-18 match win.
Lauren Beard led the team with eight kills as Trinity Rieger, Cora Bowles and Grace Nicholas each had five kills; Madie Johnson had 13 digs; Emma Williams led the team in blocks with four; Grace Nicholas and Sydney Lange provided two aces each.
The Lady Bucs are now 14-13 overall and will host Fort Bend Elkins on Tuesday.
Lady Ships need four sets: The Brazosport Lady Ships hosted Palacios on Friday coming away with a 25-14, 25-17, 17-25, 25-21 victory at E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym.
Having a big match were Mikaya Burton with 13 kills, 24 digs; Aja Gore, 11 kills; Breanna Brimage, nine kills, 22 assists, 12 digs; Jerrilee Shadden, 30 digs, nine kills, two aces; Treanna Johnson, seven kills, 25 digs, three aces.
Brazosport now 10-6 overall will head to Alief Hastings on Tuesday.
Lady Necks take care of Spartans: Columbia swept Stafford 25-12, 29-27, 25-13 at home on Friday to improve to 9-8 overall.
Getting double digits in digs were Kirsten Bragg with 27, Myriah Wessells with 16 and Jayda Martinez dug 10; in serve/receives Bragg led with 14; Kate Kondra had three blocks to lead that category; in kills, Bragg and Alexis Presley each with 11; Jada Rhoades contributed 23 assists; Kendal McNett had three service points.
The Lady Necks will travel to Galveston Ball on Tuesday.
In sub-varsity matches, the Lady Neck JV swept Stafford, 25-16, 25-12 and are now 11-1 on the year. The freshmen Lady Necks also won against Stafford, 25-5, 25-6 and are .500 for the season at 5-5.
Columbia goes 2-0 at tourney: The Columbia Lady Necks won both matches Thursday at the Santa Fe Varsity Tournament.
Columbia beat Pasadena in the first match 25-17, 25-14, 16-25.
Martinez led in digs with 22 as Rhoades also had 12 digs and Bragg finished with 11; Martinez and Bragg each had 15 serve/receives; Kate Kondra had a block; Bragg notched 10 kills; Rhoades finished with 24 assists; McNett had five service points.
In the second match of the day, Columbia beat Fort Bend Hightower 25-15, 19-25, 25-23 in three matches.
Martinez led in digs with 19; Bragg led the serve/receives with 18, Wessells had 13 and Martinez with 10; Bragg blocked two to lead that category; Presley and Bragg each had seven kills; Rhoades had 16 assists; Bragg and Wessells each with three service points.
FOOTBALL
The Angleton junior varsity Wildcats beat Kingwood Park on the road on Thursday, 37-6.
Touchdowns were scored by Jason Jones with two with, Shawn St. Romain, Blake Hammond and Daniel Duran each with a score.
Zach Johnson was 4-for-4 on extra points along with a 42-yard field goal.
On the defensive side of the ball Duran, Hammond, Serge Buentello, Jeremy Mendoza and Anthony Mendoza were part of the reason why the Panthers only scored once. There were three forced fumbles and an interception by the Wildcat defense.
The Wildcat JV will host Clear Brook on Sept. 12 at Wildcat Stadium.
Necks go down to Titans: Playing on the road on Thursday, Columbia came up short against Victoria East JV, 28-12 at Memorial Stadium.
Both touchdowns scored for the Roughnecks were by Houston Cook in the first quarter and Ulises Salazar in the final quarter. Justin Bess and Jarrett Donley ran the ball for Columbia with Javarris Blackmon, Cameron Sharpe and Connor Owens made some receptions.
Defensively the Roughnecks recorded two sacks and multiple tackles for a loss with Mason Rhodes, Jaret Bradford and Justin Bess leading the charge. Bradford had seven tackles with three tackles for a loss; Justin Bess, Steven Warneke and Mason Rhodes each had three tackles; Ulisses Salazar and Javarris Blackmon had a combined three pass breakups.
Columbia JV will host Wharton next Thursday at Griggs Field.
Wildcat freshmen pull out win: In a tight football game between the Angleton Wildcat freshmen and Kingwood Park on Thursday, it was the visitors pulling out a 15-12 victory.
Myalek Woods and Treyveion Casteal each had a rushing touchdown for the Wildcats with Miguel Rosales going 1-for-2 on field goal attempts.
Myalek Woods and Gabriel Alexander each block a field goal with Woods returning his for a two-point conversion. Michael Curry also recovered a fumble for Angleton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.