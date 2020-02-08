HITCHCOCK — Lifting at the Gulf Coast Powerlifting League, the Sweeny Lady Dogs team accounted for 56 points to capture first place with 12 lifters in the top-five.
“The girls showed up at the meet ready to go and capture a team trophy,” Sweeny powerlifting coach Henry Ashworth said. “They wanted to keep the streak alive of five straight firsts over two years.”
Winning divisions Thursday for the Lady Dogs were Harmony Hysten, 148-division, 310-pound squat, 165 bench press, 280 deadlift for a 755 total; Hailey Santimauro, 181s, 325 squat, 200 bench, 275 deadlift, 800 total; Sarah Briggs, 198s, 285 squat, 195 bench, 290 deadlift, 770 total and Lorelei Irby, 220s, 420 squat, 215 bench, 370 deadlift, 1,005 total.
Hysten finished tied for first place with Manvel’s Amaya Batiste, but the Sweeny Lady Dog was given first place because she weighed less than Batiste (139.60-141.20).
Another four lifters placed second as well with Destanee Maurer, 114s, 225 squat, 145 bench, 240 deadlift, 610 total; Ariana Williams, 165s, 300 squat, 155 bench, 285 deadlift, 740 total; Arianna Stewart, 259s, 320 squat, 215 bench, 295 deadlift, 830 total and Ashlyn Moore, 259+, 315 squat, 190 bench, 270 deadlift, 775 total.
Senior Anna Green placed third in the 148s with a 230 squat, 155 bench, 275 deadlift, 660 total; fourth place, Hadley Renni, 97s, 135 squat, 80 bench, 155 deadlift, 370 total and Kelly Bible, 132s, 220 squat, 135 bench, 205 deadlift, 560 total; fifth place, Kassidy Tucker, 165s, 265 squat, 145 bench, 260 deadlift, 670 total.
Other teams that competed were Hitchcock with 33 points, Brazoswood, Manvel and Alvin Shadow Creek each with 25 points. Brazosport 17, Needville 11, Columbia 8 and Pasadena Memorial with 5 points all displayed their strength in the tournament.
Brazoswood placed two lifters at the top of their divisions with Hailey Zuniga capturing the 123s with a 325 squat, 155 bench, 280 deadlift, 760 total and Eryn Harris won the 259s getting a 345 squat, 210 bench, 315 deadlift, 870 total.
Four more Lady Bucs placed in the top-five with third place going to Jasmyn Harper, 132s, 225 squat, 135 bench, 250 deadlift, 610 total; Celeste Salinas, 165s, 305 squat, 160 bench, 255 deadlift, 720 total and Kayla Gilbert, 198s, 275 squat, 140 bench, 275 deadlift, 690 total; fourth,Cecila Espinoza, 148s, 260 squat, 140 bench, 260 deadlift, 660 total.
Brazosport Lady Ships landed four powerlifters in the top-five with Toni Vargas winning the 259+ category with a 350 squat, 160 bench, 300 deadlift, 810 total.
In second was Thalia Pina, 220s, 335 squat, 115 bench, 310 deadlift, 760 total; third, Norma Maravillas, 220s, 145 squat, 105 bench, 200 deadlift, 450 total; fourth, Kaitlyn Vela, 259+, 175 squat, 100 bench, 240 deadlift, 515 total.
Finally, the Columbia Lady ’Necks placed Michelle Broom in second place in the 105s, with a 195 squat, 100 bench, 190 deadlift, 485 total.
Coming in fourth was Madison Rudkin, 114s, 135 squat, 100 bench, 195 deadlift, 430 total; fifth, Savanna Dupre, 198s, 195 squat, 115 bench, 195 deadlift, 505 total.
