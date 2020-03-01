WEST COLUMBIA — Breaking a three-way tie in District 24-4A wasn’t as easy as the 6-3 score indicated for the Columbia Lady ’Necks at Griggs Field on Saturday afternoon as Bay City fought to keep its shares place atop the standings.
The Lady Necks (8-1-0) are still tied with Brazosport (8-1-0), but the Lady Ships have the upper hand because of their victory in the first round of district play. Bay City drops to 8-2-0 and will host Brazosport on Monday.
The Lady Blackcats dominated Columbia in the first 40 minutes of play and took a 3-2 lead into the locker room. Bay City maintained a full attack on the Lady ’Neck net in the first half while Columbia seemed slow to respond.
“It’s been a work in progress all season, but it’s come along,” Columbia coach Brad Harrington said. “We didn’t play a very good first half. We talked about it at halftime, especially about communication and that we could be better than in the first half.”
His players certainly listened, scoring four second-half goals while keeping Bay City off the scoreboard. Columbia showed in the first minute of the half things would be different.
Before the clock had ticked off 60 seconds, forward Kirsten Bragg took a stab at the net out of nowhere from the left. Though Bay City’s goalkeeper got the save, it changed the tone of the match.
Harrington took Bragg out of the net and inserted backup Cylie Stewart a few games back, and it’s invigorated the offense.
“Kirsten’s done great on the field since we put her out there and the backup goalie, Cylie, has been starting the last two games and been doing phenomenal,” Harrington said. “It also gives us one more person on that attack that makes it another threat on the field for us.”
About four minutes later, sophomore forward Tori Aucoin blasted a shot from the 18-yard line right past the goalkeeper to tie the contest 3-3 at 45:28 of the second half.
Ninety seconds later, Nevaeh Martinez forwarded the ball from her defensive position to a streaking Aucoin, who easily won her one-on-one duel with the keeper and put the ball in the back of the net for the lead, 4-3.
In the 52nd minute, Columbia’s Stewart made a big save with her mitts when Renna Breazeale put her left foot into a powerful shot.
Columbia scored its final two goals in the last 20 minutes when Martinez blasted a shot from the 23-yard line then put a throw-in in position for a successful Aucoin header.
Bay City outshot the Lady Necks 14-5 in the first half.
In the eighth minute of play, Mercy Breazeale found sister Judah Breazeale for a 1-0 Lady Blackcat lead, but Bragg answered four minutes later with a chip over the goalkeeper from the left side to tie it.
Columbia took a 2-1 lead at 15:21 of the first half when Aucoin redirected captain Kaitlyn Prihoda’s free kick from the 27-yard line into the net.
But Bay City did not back away as Mercy Breazeale from her right side chipped the ball over Stewart to knot it back up at 17:03.
In the 29th minute, Mercy Breazeale found herself ahead of the defense and made them pay, giving Bay City the 3-2.
Stewart finished with nine saves in the net for the Lady ‘Necks.
Columbia has a bye Monday but will visit Brazosport next Saturday at Hopper Field.
