In fantasy football leagues everywhere, bragging rights are what matter. Whether you’re in a league with your family, friends, co-workers or a mixture of those groups, having the title fantasy champion just means more.
The reason?
It can be anyone’s guess, but what I do know is the person who usually wins drafted well, was the quickest to pick up that breakout player nobody knew about on draft day and placed the right people in their lineups at the right time. And lets not forget that crucial injection of pure, dumb luck.
Let’s be honest. No matter how much time, effort and determination you put into any fantasy team, the optimism you have can dry up in an instant. Whether it’s injuries, players underperforming, continually leaving big point-earners on the bench at the wrong time, or other teams’ players exceeding expectations, a fantasy player’s relaxing Sunday afternoon can turn ugly in a hurry.
Some of the best-performing fantasy players in recent years have been the pass-catchers. The like of Antonio Brown and Travis Kelce will be gone in a hurry on draft day, but they aren’t the only people who can roll up some points.
Here are some pass-catchers to consider in the middle and later rounds to provide some depth behind the big names.
Wide Receiver
Dante Pettis (San Francisco): With Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury, Pettis has a chance for a breakout season. He started to come on in Week 12, as he finished the season with 24 receptions for 371 yards and four touchdowns. Tight end George Kittle is a top priority for defenses to cover, but expect Pettis to get more looks because of his production last season, when he averaged 17.3 yards per reception.
Will Fuller V (Houston): Fuller should be one of the top No. 2 receivers in the National Football League as he has top-end speed and the ability to create separation as a route runner. Last season he topped 100 yards three times in seven games, averaging 15.7 yards per reception until tearing his ACL.
Fuller hasn’t been able to play a full season since he was drafted in 2016, but he still has 107 receptions and 1,561 yards with 13 touchdowns. He only averages 10 games per season, but if he can get his health in order and plays a full schedule, he’s a shoe-in as a 1,000 yard receiver next to Deandre Hopkins.
Tight End
Evan Engram (New York Giants): With Odell Beckham in Cleveland and numerous receivers doubtful for the opener, look for Engram to get plenty of targets from Eli Manning. In his last four games, he had at least 70 yards receiving and accumulated 31 targets in that span.
In his two-year career Engram has 109 receptions for 1,299 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s a pass-catching tight end who should be a mismatch for defenses as he rises closer to a No. 1 target in Pat Shurmer’s offense.
Manning has lost some of the arm strength he showcased in his earlier years, so he won’t be targeting many deep routes. That’s perfect for Engram, who can find space underneath and run after the catch or use his speed to create separation on linebackers on 10- to 15-yard routes.
