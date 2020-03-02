HITCHCOCK — Competing in the final Gulf Coast Powerlifting League meet of the season, the Sweeny Bulldogs scored a third-place finish with 23 points and seven lifters who placed in the top five to lock up their third consecutive league title.
“We went in with the mind set of getting totals up and everyone got their totals increased, and the boys came away with their third straight team trophy,” Sweeny powerlifting coach Henry Ashworth said.
Needville came out on top of Thursday’s meet with 29 points, one point better than host Hitchcock. After Sweenh in fourth place was Brazoswood with 19, then Alvin Shadow Creek (17), Columbia (16), Pasadena Memorial (14), Texas City (11), Manvel (10), Dickinson (6) and Stafford (3).
Regionals will follow next for the lifters March 13 in West Hardin. State will follow March 28 in Abilene.
Sweeny freshman Noah Hysten in the 123 class had his team’s long first-place finish with a 300-pound squat, 170 bench press, 280 deadlift for his total of 750 pounds. He won by 65 pounds.
Bulldogs who came in second were Cayde Brewer in the 132 class (330 squat, 235 bench, 340 deadlift, 905 total) and Brett Bible at 220 (500 squat, 325 bench, 410 deadlift, 1,235 pounds).
Sweeny powerlifters who also placed in the top five were, third-placer, Diego Flores, 242 class, 510 squat, 385 bench, 485 deadlift, 1,380 total; fifth, Blaze Dabelgott, 181 class, 450 squat, 275 bench, 440 deadlift, 1,165 total, Pristine Hysten, 198 class, 500 squat, 335 bench, 440 deadlift, 1,275 total; and Lance McLaren, 275 class, 500 squat, 320 bench, 475 deadlift, 1,295 total.
Brazoswood Buccaneers placed five powerlifters in the top five., including Mario Vega who won the 181 class with a 525 squat, 350 bench, 525 deadlift for a total of 1,400 pounds. Vega won his class by a margin of 110 pounds with the closest lifter from Hitchcock.
Placing second was Jared Pearson, 148 class, 425 squat, 250 bench, 450 deadlift, 1,125 total; third, Armando Cabriales, 148 class, 420 squat, 250 bench, 435 deadlift, 1,105 total, Alex Zavala, 220 class, 495 squat, 360 bench, 500 deadlift, 1,355 total; fifth, Dijon James, 220 class, 385 squat, 275 bench, 430 deadlift, 1,090 total.
The Columbia Roughnecks’ top finishers were first-placers Robert Martinez, 148 class, 475 squat, 250 bench, 445 deadlift, 1,170 total; and Keegan Anderson, 165 class, 455 squat, 300 bench, 425 deadlift, 1,180 total; and fourth for super heavyweight Jake Walker, 500 squat, 310 bench, 450 deadlift, 1,260 total.
