Most of the competitors in the Surfside Beach marathon had to cover a lot of miles before reaching the starting line, with only one Brazoria County competitor in the field for the full marathon.
Freeport’s Margaret Bachman was the only local to line up Feb. 22 for the 26.2-mile event, finishing 38th overall and fourth in her age division of 60 to 69. She crossed in six hours, (eight minutes and 53 seconds
Richard Oechslin from Houston won the marathon with a time of 3:43:28. Joshua Hixson (3:44:40) from Nolesville, Tennessee, finished in second while Danny Silva (3:46:52) from Houston placed third.
For the half-marathon, Jeffrey Nittrouer (1:35:09) from Houston placed first and Mark Berman (1:36:34) finished as the runner-up. Arnold Colunga (1:38:00) from Bellaire placed third. Gail Short (1:44:29) was the first woman to finish placing ninth overall.
Lake Jackson native Wyatt Ellis (19:22) did well in the 5K, finishing behind Jeff Chalifoux (18:23) from Austin for second place. Joseph Falschlehner (23:48) from Houston finished in third and Laysa Stanford (25:45) of West Columbia was the first female to cross.
In the kids run, Zoe Brannan from Lake Jackson earned first place in 1 minute, 39 seconds. Zoe McCord (2:08) from New Braunfels came in second while Rorie Stamps (2:09) finished in third. Ayden Corelli (2:29) from Surfside Beach in sixth and Ezra Stanford from West Columbia in ninth were the only other local runners to participate.
The early-bird marathon saw Houstonians take the top three spots. Peter Bennet (6:09:58) placed first, followed by Yen Nguyen (6:13:05) and Richard Carrol (6:13:06).
Other notable runners in the half-marathon were, in 15th, Grecian Merritt, Lake Jackson (1:48:47); 16th, Edward Madenjian, Lake Jackson (1:49:25); 18th, Chad Lower, Lake Jackson (1:50:38); 25th, Kevin Merritt, Lake Jackson (1:53:07); 29th, Brian Fleming, Surfside Beach (1:55:50); 36th, Sophia Schmidt, Lake Jackson (1:58:11); 44th, Ruben Solis, Clute (2:00:44); 45th, Rebecca Watts, Brazoria (2:00:44); 47th, Jorge Jimenez, Lake Jackson (2:02:11); 53rd Andrew Beall, Lake Jackson (2:06:10); 56th, Lynsey Watts, Angleton (2:06:23); 64th Elizabeth Barber, West Columbia (2:08:34); 67th, Shelly Brodie, Brazoria (2:09:39); 77th, Dana Williams, Brazoria (2:15:24); 100th, James Citek, Angleton (2:25:02); 101st, Kristen Wiley, Angleton (2:25:03); 102nd, Kevin Yates, Lake Jackson (2:25:57); 107th, Navi Clayton, Angleton (2:27:59); 108th, Neliza Perez, West Columbia (2:28:08); 114th, Kristen Tjernlund, Freeport (2:33:00); 115th, Renee Cooper, Clute (2:33:27); 129th, Todd Royer, Clute (2:40:44); 141st, Kermit Licklider, Angleton (2:50:36); 142nd, Deborah Henry, Lake Jackson (2:51:27); and 146th Stephanie Ayala, Lake Jackson (2:55:34).
For the 5K, notable runners were Kingston Stanford (24:52) from West Columbia ,who finished in fifth; sixth, Laysa Stanford, West Columbia (25:45); seventh, Nathan Tamborello, Lake Jackson (25:49); ninth, Jase Reioux, Danbury (26:57); 16th, Drew Sikkema, Richwood (29:52); 18th, Janet Rodriguez, Richwood (30:17); 19th, Olive Stanford, West Columbia, (30:22); 23rd Laurie Fisher Lake Jackson, (30:43); 25th, Jill Reioux, Danbury (30:54); 32nd Gina Strebeck, Freeport (32:22); 35th, Anna King, (32:59); 36th, Rebecca Baldridge, Lake Jackson (33:01); 41st David Mendoza, Lake Jackson (33:16); 43rd Diana Mies, Lake Jackson (33:20); 44th, Garrett Davison, Surfside Beach (33:42); 45th, Britni Haley, Surfside (33:42); 46th, Brent Symington, Lake Jackson (33:46); 47th, Cole Fambrough, Angleton (33:49); 49th, Stephanie Russell, Richwood (34:17); 51st Courtney Wright, Danbury (34:52); 54th, Kristal Blackwell, (35:19); 56th, Chancey Tamborello, Lake Jackson (35:23); 62nd, Johnathan Allemang, Lake Jackson (36:07); 63rd Bobby Strebeck, Freeport (36:09); 65th, Patrick Stevenson, Lake Jackson (36:27); 79th, John Conway, Surfside Beach (38:23); 82nd, Devin Ruth, Lake Jackson (39:11); 83rd Carol Parker, Freeport (39:16); 89th, Aysha Fillmore, Freeport (40.26); 91st Toni Capretta, Surfside Beach, (40.56) and 99th, Casey Cowley, Clute (43:33).
