SWEENY — Wanting to stay close to home, Sweeny’s Megan Kessler decided on playing volleyball at the next level at Blinn Junior College in Brenham.
A four-year starter for the Lady Bulldogs, Kessler helped lead her team to the playoffs each season.
At 6-feet tall, Kessler stood above most of her teammates and as she moves forward, will be something that helps her out at Blinn.
“I didn’t expect to make varsity my freshman year, but there weren’t too many tall players so I got that opportunity,” Kessler said. “I did the best I could with that opportunity.”
A Region XIV National Junior College Athletics Association member, Blinn finished out its 2019 season by dropping out at the Conference Tournament with a 29-8 overall record.
It was a visit by Kessler that got her interested in continuing to play at the next level.
“I went to a game and visited with the coach afterwards and then he invited me to come to one of his practices,” Kessler said. “At the practice we just went through some drills and there were other girls there as well who were also looking to get recruited. Afterwards we toured the campus.
“That day when I went to their game, I went into the locker room and met all of the players. I knew some of them and they were cool.”
Just with the drills that she was put through, she realized playing at the next level is going to be different.
“It will be a lot harder because most that I know are either at my level or better than I am,” Kessler said. “I just know that I am going to have to work a lot harder than I did in high school.”
A nursing major, Kessler wouldn’t mind spending a couple of seasons at Blinn and then seeing what happens afterward.
“Just by knowing that I am going to play in college is very exciting,” Kessler said. “But I actually didn’t want to play in college because of my major in nursing. But now that I know I can still play and still continue with my major it is just fun to know that I am getting this opportunity.”
While at Sweeny, Kessler tried being the best player she could be.
“I’ve learned a lot along the way, and what I tried doing is just to get better than I was the previous season because everyone else was getting better,” she said. “I normally didn’t set season goals but just goals for games like how many kills I was going to get, digs or any other thing that I could do for that game.”
Kessler still has a softball season with the Lady Dogs and then embark on a new journey to the next level.
“If I do get recruited while I am at Blinn, I will have to make a decision depending on what school it is because of my major,” she said. “If not then I will head to Texas A&M and just further my education there.”
