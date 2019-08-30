FREEPORT — Mark Kanipes has sized up his team’s offensive line, and it left him little doubt how to move the ball down the field.
Kanipes and the Brazosport Exporters head into a new season at 7 p.m. today at Hopper Field against Hitchcock. The emphasis for the Ships will be to establish the run game, with a combination of factors making it the obvious option for his offense. He has a senior running back in Darraell Preston who can pound out yardage, an inexperienced freshman quarterback and people good at blocking for both of them.
“We have a big offensive line; we want to be able to run the ball through them,” the first-year Brazosport coach said. “Number 24 is a big back and we want him to wear down the defense. His best defense is getting 5, 6 yards a carry and wearing down their defense.”
Preston ran for 765 yards and nine touchdowns last season playing both sides of the ball. He’ll share some carries with swift sophomore Paul Woodard to create a “thunder” and “lightning” combination for the Ships.
Ninth-grader Kariyen Goins won the competition to replace last year’s starting quarterback, Brendan Brimage, who moved to wideout. Goins has done well and earned the playing time he will get in his first high school game, Kanipes said, and his marching orders are simple.
“Don’t put the ball on the ground,” he said. “We just want guys to play good, sound football and we’ll be OK.”
On the defensive side, the Ship will be led in the secondary by senior Kevin Davis, who was an All-State selection in Class 4A last season with 10 interceptions.
The Ships, who return 13 starters, are coming off a 5-6 record and bi-district round exit from the playoffs in a season that saw a midyear coaching change. That led to the hiring of former Santa Fe head coach Kanipes, who has Brazoria County roots.
Hitchcock went 7-4 last season, losing in the bi-district round after finishing third in District 13-3A Division I with a 3-2 mark.
The Bulldogs return 17 starters from last season. The Ships will have to watch out for second-team all-district senior outside linebacker/lineman Micah Bumgarner and junior linebacker Stephen Morales. Sophomore quarterback Christian Dorsey and the running backs in the slot-T offense will be big keys for the Exporter defense. Dorsey threw for 345 yards and six touchdowns while adding 295 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
The Bulldogs won last year’s meeting, 22-8.
