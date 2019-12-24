SWEENY — Off to a 10-5 start, the Sweeny Bulldogs have already found as much success this year as they have in any of the past seven seasons.
First-year head coach Robert Cash, who took over in early July, is looking to revive a proud basketball program that has missed the playoffs the last seven seasons. The Bulldogs went 10-19 overall season ago.
“The first 13 games I thought our defense played well. Our offense has been up and down, but defensively, we’ve stayed in some games because of it,” Cash said. “(Bryson) Soistman, (Calon) Amey and Tyler Mills have been some of our leaders on the court, though Tyler has had some knee issues. Maybe this short break will help him out.”
The Bulldogs are coming off a 20-point loss to Van Vleck last Thursday (62-42) and a win against Santa Fe (44-41).
“These last two games have not been our best on both sides of the court,” Cash said. “I think we’ve hit some kind of wall. Hopefully, we can get it going with this upcoming tournament, but I really do think we needed a break. Our defense has been stagnant and we just have not been playing well. We’ve been off cycle and we just have not been ourselves. I know there is a lot going on right now with finals and of course the holidays.”
A few days off could reignite the Bulldogs into a good frame of mind heading into the Bay City Classic, Cash said.
“I am hoping that with enough games in this tournament it could get us back to the way we were playing earlier in the season,” he said. “Hopefully, the guys will be ready to play coming off a holiday. I know it won’t be pretty, but we must want to do better because district is around the corner.”
After the Bay City Tournament, which will be Friday and Saturday, the Bulldogs will have a special trip to the Toyota Center, where they will take on Tarkington at noon Jan. 3.
“The kids are excited to be playing there, and I’ve tried doing that just to get more excitement about the sport in Sweeny,” Cash said. “It is a big opportunity for our guys who will be playing on the same court the (Houston) Rockets play. I will be playing everyone, so they will get an opportunity to get on the court, which will give them memories for the rest of their lives.”
