GIRLS BASKETBALL
After four games at the San Marcos Tournament, the Brazoswood Lady Bucs are 1-3, with their only win coming by forfeit.
The Lady Bucs were leading La Marque, 38-23, Friday when the Lady Cougars forfeited the final period.
Leading the Lady Bucs were Macy Leger with 10 points and Twig Bolton with nine. Taly Montejano brought down five rebounds and Regan Blank followed with four.
The Lady Bucs dropped a 52-38 decision Friday to South San Antonio.
Nataly Segler led the scoring with 11 points, Bolton tossed in 10 points and Leger and Blank each scored six.
The Lady Bucs opened the tournament Thursday with a 55-42 loss to The Woodlands.
Bolton led Brazoswood on the scoreboard with 10 points, and Segler and Montejano each scored eight points. Brazoswood fell behind 15-6 after a quarter but closed to within five points by halftime, 26-21.
Also on Thursday, Brazoswood lost to Beaumont United, 65-29, behind 10 points from Leger. Bolton scored nine and Segler added seven points.
Lady Ships win PAIR: Brazosport handled both Tidehaven and Stafford to start 2-0 at the Boling Tournament on Thursday.
Against Tidehaven, Kamrie Walker scored 16 points with three assists and four steals. Janiaya Johnson, Mikaya Burton and Aja Gore each scored 13 points. Johnson added three assists, 10 rebounds and three steals; Burton had six steals; and Gore recorded eight rebounds and four blocks.
In the 50-25 victory against the Lady Spartans, Johnson scored 13 points with four assists and five steals. Simone Fuller scored 10 points with seven rebounds; Burton added eight points; and Gore had seven points, 11 rebounds and three assists.
Columbia earns two victories: The Lady ’Necks opened the Boling Tournament on Thursday with victories against Danbury and Rice Consolidated.
In the opener, the Lady ’Necks handed the Lady Panthers a 61-34 loss.
Kirsten Bragg netted 22 points, dished five assists and grabbed eight rebounds, with Jamoryai Butler getting 21 points and 10 boards for Columbia. Jada Rhodes had five points and five assists, and Keke Lewis pulled down seven rebounds.
Against Rice Consolidated, the Lady ’Necks rode a 31-4 run to secure a 38-19 victory.
Trailing 15-7 after eight minutes of play, Columbia outscored Rice Consolidated in the next three periods.
Butler and Bragg each scored 13 points, with Butler bringing down 11 rebounds for a double-double. Bragg totaled nine steals with four rebounds and three assists. Myriah Wessells had six rebounds.
Sweeny drops pair: The Lady Dogs lost to Boling and Stafford on Thursday at the Boling Tournament.
In the 47-46 loss to the host team, Sweeny was up by 10 points with four minutes to play behind 17 points from Asha Strauther. But Strauther rolled her ankle on a fast break, and the Lady Dogs lost their momentum.
Sweeny experienced another devastating injury in its 43-33 loss to Stafford when starter Skyler Bess sprained an MCL after scoring a dozen points.
The Lady Dogs had 32 turnovers in the loss to the Lady Spartans.
Lady Bouts beat Clute: West Brazos won three of four games Thursday in seventh- and eight-grade action against the Lady Cougars.
In the eighth-grade A contest, Annabell Humbird scored 10 points in a 38-16 West Brazos win. Katelynn Lewis, Alexia Lewi, Karmen Hanzik, Najet Bryant, Rylynn Maynard and Katelynn Dirzanowski each scored four points. Victoria Davis and Londyn Brown each scored a bucket.
The West Brazos eighth-grade B team edged Clute, 22-20, behind a double-double from Abbie Farley, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kaycee George added six points, and Elizabeth Gonzalez and Niyah Carter each scored two.
Kaleese Swanks and Hayley Broussard each scored six points and Kimber Morrow had a basket to give the seventh-grade A Lady Bouts a 14-11 win, while the B contest ended in a 19-19 tie. Lynzi Thompson scored a team-high eight points for West Brazos B, and Rebeeca Pena popped in four points. Kya Muirheid, Natalee Stephenson and Jaidyn Berger each scored two.
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Brazos, Clute split 8th-grade games
Clute Intermediate and West Brazos Junior High split their A and B contests this week.
West Brazos won the A game, 48-44, despite 25 points from Cameron Rodriguez for the Cougars. Trey Galloway added seven points, and Angel Isais and Anthony Trevino were strong on defense.
In the Clute B team’s 36-18 victory, Bryan Martinez led the Cougars with 10 points and Micah Johnson scored eight. Outstanding performers on defense were Jose Gonzales and Julio Rios.
Clute Intermediate will host La Marque next Thursday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.