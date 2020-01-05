ANGLETON — Comfortably ahead at halftime, the Columbia Lady ’Necks held on to beat Alief Elsik 3-2 in the consolation championship of the 2020 New Year’s Kickoff Classic Saturday morning at Wildcat Stadium.
Taking a commanding 3-0 lead at halftime, the Lady Roughnecks had to hold off the Lady Rams who came close to sending the match into penalty kicks.
“Yeah, definitely first tournament our soreness and tiredness really showed in the second half,” Columbia head coach Brad Harrington said. “But it was good to get it out of the way here.”
The Lady Rams, who equaled Columbia in shots on target in the first half started the second with a goal by Christina Ramos to make it 3-1 three minutes in.
Elsik started the attack on the net and once in the box another Lady Ram took the first swing at the ball but Columbia goalkeeper, Kirsten Bragg blocked the shot. The ball bounced back to Ramos and she tapped it in.
Still with a 3-1 lead, Harrington replaced Bragg in the net with backup, Jahayla Lasiter.
“Her ankle was hurting a bit, she hurt it playing basketball the other day,” Harrington said of Bragg. “I was also going to put her in as a forward but instead just kept her on the bench.”
A header by Maguy Mubuto narrowly missed making it to the back of the net, but Lasiter made a stop on the ball in the 60th minute of play.
However the Lady Rams kept the pressure on as Jazmin Villata found a crease at 66:46 getting it past Lasiter, 3-2.
Lasiter did make a big stop in the 71st minute off an attempt by Nayeli Aguirre, but in the 76th minute of play a Lady Ram was fouled in the Lady ’Neck box, awarding a penalty kick.
The penalty kick was taken by senior midfielder Nayeli Rayo who put a bit too much on the ball as it smacked off the cross bar.
Elsik out shot Columbia 13-5 in the second half as the Lady ‘Neck goalkeepers had six saves.
Both teams went at it from the start as Columbia junior forward, Kendall McNett took the first shot of the match two minutes in from her right side of the field as it found the mitts of Princess Anyanwu instead.
One of the big battles that played out throughout the match was Columbia defender, Myriah Wessells against Elsik forward Maguy Mubuto. Wessells had speed, but her grit to get in front of a stronger player no matter the situation helped her battle against Mubuto. Several times during the match either one would get up a bit more bruised after each confrontation.
Columbia got on the board at the 8:07 mark when Tori Aucoin shot the ball in from the left corner and it found Nevaeh Martinez in the box, who made it count, 1-0.
Three minutes later off a set piece at the 10-yard line from the left side, Martinez hit a perfect shot that sailed over Anyanwu in the net, 2-0.
“She is a trooper, who is doing a lot of our free kicks right now along with our throw ins and does a lot of our set pieces right now as well,” Harrington said of her sophomore midfielder.
Each team took nine shots in the first 40 minutes with a total of 11 saves between both goalkeepers.
There were many close ones until Columbia senior captain Kaitlyn Prihoda took the ball at the 30-yard line and dribbled to the net with a defender on her but still took a shot once she got close enough to the net. The shot was blocked by Anyanwu but the ball bounced right back to Prihoda who found the open net for a second time second time, 3-0 at 36:43
“First tournament with eight new starters and it was a good learning experience for us,” Harrington said. “We were the smallest team here this weekend, so we are proud of what they accomplished.”
Up next for the Lady ’Necks will be the San Bernard Classic next Thursday through Saturday.
