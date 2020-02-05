CLUTE — In its final game at home, the Kairos Christian Academy Lions took care of Pueblo Christian, 72-35, on Senior Day at First Baptist Church’s gym Tuesday afternoon.
“It was a lot easier today. Our guys are starting to execute a bit better,” Kairos head coach Cedric Johnson said. “The wear and tear of the season is starting to pay off for us as far as how we are doing and how we are going to do it. We were also trying to get ready for our weekend tournament where the competition will be a bit tougher.”
Kairos will compete in the four-team TAACS State Tournament on Saturday at First Baptist in Pasadena, with the winner named the association’s state champion.
The Lions reeled off 11 consecutive points, seven from senior Jeremy Smith Jr. that included a trey. Kairos never looked back after that as they ran up and down the floor.
Smith Jr. scored 11 points in the first eight minutes with Johnavon Carpio scoring five points and AJ Smith getting four.
Pueblo Christian managed only two field goals, with one being a 3-pointer by Jacob Barroso.
Kairos went 8-of-20 from the field, sinking three shots from long range, to up their lead to 43-17 by halftime.
By the break, the Lions had five treys.
“That really helped us today, and the guys were a bit more free to take those shots today,” Johnson said. “We really had a good rhythm going throughout the game.”
The only one doing a bit of good work for the Royals in the first half was Barroso, who despite his pint size, drilled three long 3-pointers as he had 11 points in the first 16 minutes of play.
Whether rebounding or running the fast break, Kairos continued to dictate the game in the third quarter as the Lions went on an 18-5 run.
“We really tried to concentrate on the fundamental things that we needed to do,” Johnson said. “Just working on that and knowing what we need to be executing at and how we should be executing. We need to have that discipline mindset.”
Leading by 41 points going into the final period, Johnson used mostly substitutes, with the Royals winning the quarter 15-11.
Jeremy Smith Jr. was the only senior on the squad.
“We wanted to recognize Jeremy and thank him on everything that he’s done for us,” Johnson said. “He did a great job of leading us and really has been helping us throughout our season. But we just need to execute the Xs and Os, which is just going to make us better.”
Jeremy Smith Jr. scored 21 points to lead all scorers as Carpio had 16 and AJ Smith tossed in 13 points. The Royals were led by Barrorso’s 19 points as he scored off five treys.
