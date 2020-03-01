GIRLS GOLF
Playing under frigid conditions with wind gusts up to 30 mph, the Sweeny Lady Dogs played at the Danbury Invitational Golf Tournament last Wednesday at Austin Bayou, and the scores were not pretty.
But they were good enough to win.
“I have never been to a British Open and experienced the weather across the pond, but I would guess those were similar conditions the girls played in Danbury,” Sweeny golf coach James Howell said. “With temperatures in the 50s, it was not a good day for scoring, but the Lady Bulldogs did their best and for that day it was good enough to bring home the first-place medals.”
The team of Faith Virgel (105), Anna Behan (123), Emily Behan (131), Carissa Petty (135) and Morgan Harlan (131) combined for a team score of 490. Miranda Morales also played in the tournament and finished with a score of 135.
Virgel’s 105 earned the gold medal as the lowest score of the tournament on the nine-hole course.
The Lady Dogs will travel to Palacios on Tuesday to play in the Palacios Shark Invitational Tournament at Turtle Creek Golf Course.
BOYS GOLF
Sweeny boys win
The Sweeny Bulldogs placed first Tuesday at the Danbury Invitational Golf Tournament at Austin Bayou Golf Course with a season-low score of 347.
Darren Schuster led the Bulldogs with a personal best 82, which was also second best in the field garnering him the silver medal. Jayden Ward showed flashes of brilliance with an 87 as he caught fire the last nine holes and finished the back nine 1-under.
Rounding out the scoring for Sweeny was Guy Raasch (88), Landon Shepard (90), Reese Eaton (95), Randall Forrest (100) and Kaden Moore (135).
Sweeny Bulldogs will play the Palacios Shark Invitational Tournament at Turtle Creek Golf Course this Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
B’wood blows away Lady Oilers, 10-0
Brazoswood Lady Bucs remained unbeaten in District 23-6A with a 10-0 victory at Pearland Dawson on Friday.
The Lady Bucs (9-0) are in first place followed by George Ranch (7-2), Pearland (5-3-1), Alief Elsik (3-5-0), Alief Taylor (3-6-0), Pearland Dawson (2-5-1) and Alief Hastings (0-8-0).
Goal-scorers were Maddie Bowers and Aaliyah Casas with three each. Scoring single goals were Allison Futschik, Tricia Heckendorn, Fernanda Orozco and Ella Greene.
Elsik will visit the Lady Bucs this Tuesday at Slade Field.
Ladycats get by Mavs: Needing penalty kicks to decide their second District 24-5A contest, just as they did the first, the Ladycats placed six penalties in the net to visiting Manvel’s five and won 2-1.
“Playing Manvel is like driving through Houston rush hour traffic at 90 mph,” Angleton coach Jennifer Briggs said. “It’s a physical, white-knuckled wild ride to the very end.”
Sunflower Hudgeons got Angleton on the board early in the first half, 1-0. That lead stayed until late in the match when the Lady Mavericks matched that goal.
“That just let the air out of us because we knew we had to get something in the net in a matter of minutes to avoid taking it to penalties like in our first meeting,” Briggs said.
In the penalty phase of the match, Frida Lundquist, Meagan Carroll, Aleesa Castor, Magaly Belmares and Cheyenne Kent all connected for the Ladycats.
Goalkeeper Maddie Lofland stopped two of Manvel’s penalty kicks.
Angleton (9-1-1, 15-2-0) remained in second place and will visit Terry next Friday.
Lady Ships take care of Tigers: Brazosport had no problem with visiting Wharton on Saturday afternoon in a District 24-4A match at Hopper Field, 8-0.
Senior Samantha Garcia led the bashing with five goals and two assists; Karely Almanza recorded two goals with four assists; Hayley Nanez scored a goal with an assist; and Michelle Ostorga got an assist.
At 8-1-0 in district play the Lady Ships remained tied with Columbia as they improved to 12-6-1 overall. Brazosport will head to Bay City on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Bulldogs bite Sharks
Sweeny defeated Palacios in District 24-4A action Saturday, 4-2.
Justin Garner, Trey Robbins, Trace Holmes and Carlos Jurado each scored a goal for the Bulldogs. Assists were by Miguel Ramirez with three and Robbins with one.
Sweeny (5-3-1, 12-8-1) will play at El Campo on Monday.
Lone goal decides JV match: The Sweeny junior varsity Bulldogs beat Palacios on a cold night Thursday at Bulldog Stadium, 1-0.
Cody Morris accounted for the only score as he kicked in a missed attempt from Mathew Gartman.
Sweeny played good defense throughout the match.
Next up will be a trip to Brazosport.
SOFTBALL
Ladycats open district
The Angleton Ladycats opened District 24-5A play Tuesday with a 17-0 beatdown of Fort Bend Hightower on the road.
Angleton (1-0 district, 2-2 overall) got two home runs by Cailyn Brown, including a grand slam. Chaeli Veatch got the win in the circle.
BASEBALL
Ships lose two
Brazosport lost twice Friday playing at the Texas City Tournament, to Dickinson (8-7) and Foster (4-1).
Against the Gators, Bronson Kozak (0-1) took the loss going, five innings while giving up seven hits, three walks and striking out three.
Offensively for the Exporters (1-3), Race McIntyre had a double and three RBIs; Tanner Quick added a double and a single and scored two runs; Kariyen Goins had two hits, a run and an RBI; Christian Brown had a single, an RBI and scored two runs; and Kristian Gillchriest also had a hit.
Against the Falcons, Eddie Flores suffered the loss, going six innings allowing four hits with two strike outs.
McIntyre with a double, RBI; Flores was 2-for-2 with a run scored; and Goins, Quick and Gillchriest also had hits.
