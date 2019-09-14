SANTA FE — Turnovers have been pivotal for the Buccaneers this season, and Friday was no different.
“We let them keep breathing instead of putting the game away,” Brazoswood coach Danny Youngs said. “We had the turnover and they got an onside kick. We had a chance to win in the end, but we didn’t get it.”
The Bucs (0-3) fell 21-17 to the Sante Fe Indians after giving up 14 unanswered points in the second half.
Brazoswood had momentum in the first half, capped by an interception by cornerback Marquell Maxie that sent them into halftime with an 11-0 lead. The Bucs scored on a 26-yard touchdown pass from quarterback CJ Toy to wide receiver Damian Leal and a field goal by Cameron Whipple, all in the second quarter.
Momentum changed for the Indians with a 46-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by defensive back Kip Robins. Leal fumbled after a 12-yard gain on a reverse play.
With the Bucs leading 17-14 and 9:39 left in the third quarter, the Indians recovered an onside kick to keep their momentum going in the second half.
On the second play of their next drive, Santa Fe running back Alex Trevino reeled off a 34- yard run that set up a 1-yard Trevor Trexler touchdown run, giving the Indians the lead for the first time in the game.
The Bucs had a couple of chances after Santa Fe took the lead but couldn’t hang on to the football. Leal fumbled for a second time in the game after catching a two-yard pass from Toy. Brazoswood was given new life after defensive end Vontroy Malone had a tackle for loss on Trexler to give the Bucs the ball back after the Indians went for it on fourth down with 3:33 left in the game.
Toy had a 16-yard scamper and 12-yard pass to wide receiver Christian Lease on fourth down to keep the Bucs’ hopes alive, but they couldn’t finish in the end. Toy threw a heartbreaking interception to defensive back Kyeler Thompson with 1:20 left in the game to keep the Bucs winless on the season.
The Bucs had 227 yards of total offense, 165 rushing and 62 passing. They forced the Indians into two turnovers, but couldn’t overcome their own with a total of three.
A surprise for Brazoswood was linebacker Kaleb Manning, who played in the Bucs’ power run package and ran for 45 yards on six carries.
The Indians were led by Trevino, who ran for 118 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.
“There’s no moral victories in this game, and the kids work hard and they want to win,” Youngs said. “We just have to keep working hard and getting better.”
The Bucs will come back home to play George Ranch at 7 p.m Friday at Hopper Field.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.