GIRLS SOCCER
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs improved to 6-4-1 on the season after shutting out C.E. King on the road Monday, 7-0.
The Lady Buc offense has been coming on of late, and its defense has posted three consecutive shutouts. Scoring against King were Tricia Heckendorn with two goals, and Aaliyah Casas, Layla Mireles, Emma Luker, Meghan Schwertner and Ella Greene with one each.
Brazoswood will open District 23-6A play at home next Tuesday against George Ranch.
Angleton dominates: The Angleton Ladycats put it to Alvin Shadow Creek on Tuesday with a 7-2 victory on the road in District 24-5A play.
The Ladycats improved to 6-1-0 in district play behind two goals each from Meagan Carroll, Sunflower Hudgeons and Magaly Belmares. Alyssa Briones also had a goal.
Assist leaders were Hudgeons with two, and Carroll, Briones and Abby Cruz with one each.
In the net, Maddie Lofland had 12 saves.
Angleton will host Fort Bend Willowridge at Wildcat Stadium on Friday.
Lady Buc JV squads get shutouts: Both of Brazoswood’s JV teams won their matches by shutout Monday against C.E. King.
The JV Blue beat the Lady Panthers, 3-0. Breah Garcia scored on a shot in front of the net, Jocelyn Harper converted a penalty kick and Aundria Casas rounded out the scoring.
In the Silver’s 5-0 victory, McKenzie Whipple, Hailey Morales, Makenna Perez, Ruby Shaughnessy and Leslie Galvan had goals.
BOYS SOCCER
Wildcats edge Sharks
Angleton persevered in a District 24-5A home match Tuesday at Wildcat Stadium to edge Alvin Shadow Creek, 2-1.
Oscar Martinez and Isaac Dominquez scored for Angleton, which improved to 1-0-1 in district play and 4-3-2 overall.
Angleton will head to Fort Bend Willowridge on Friday to continue district play.
Bulldogs blank Bulldogs: The Sweeny Bulldogs took a 5-0 nondistrict victory Tuesday over visiting Yoakum behind a hat trick from Trace Holmes.
Miguel Ramirez and Justin Gardner also had goals, and Ryan Steed, Trey Robbins and Ramirez added goals.
Mason Taylor manned the net for the shutout with defenders, Dylan Wallace, Rigo Ramirez, Gardner and Blaze Dabelgott playing well on that side of the field.
Sweeny will host Columbus on Friday before opening District 24-4A play Monday against Columbia.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lady Ships improve to 3-0 in district
Junior Aja Gore scored a double/double with 18 points and 11 rebounds Tuesday as the Brazosport Lady Ships went to 3-0 in District 24-4A by taking care of La Marque on the road, 59-52.
Mikaya Burton had 14 points and Janiaya Johnson chipped in 13 points with four assists.
Brazosport (16-8 overall) will host Bay City on Friday to continue district play.
In the JV contest, the Lady Ships prevailed, 49-43.
Leading scorers for Brazosport were Torrijah Goins with 15 points, and Tyanna Nichols and Taris Bonner with 12 points each.
Lady Bucs fall to Oilers: Brazoswood couldn’t muster much resistance Tuesday against Pearland at the Performance Gym, losing the District 23-6A play contest 60-25.
Outscored 17-1 in the first period, it was all catchup after that for the Lady Bucs, who trailed 33-6 at intermission.
Brazoswood was led by Nataly Segler with nine points and six rebounds. Haley Williams scored seven points.
Brazoswood falls to 1-6 in district play and 8-22 overall, and will host Alief Hastings to continue district play Friday.
Brazoswood JV, freshmen lose: The Lady Buc junior varsity lostTuesday to visiting Pearland JV, 39-36, at the Performance Gym.
Aaliyah Wiley led the scorers with 12 points.
Brazoswood’s freshmen also came up short to the Lady Oilers, 50-21. Standouts for the Lady Bucs were Paola Santiago de Jesus and My’Asia Maxie.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bulldogs snap skid
Sweeny stopped a 12-game district losing streak Tuesday with a 70-68 overtime victory against Bay City.
The District 24-4A victory was the first since the Bulldogs beat El Campo (62-50) back on Feb. 2, 2018.
Bryson Soistman scored a double/double with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Tyler Mills chipped in 10 points with three steals.
Sweeny (1-1, 14-8 overall) will head to Columbia to face their rival in district play.
