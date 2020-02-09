FREEPORT
As of Jan. 8, Freeport’s Fabian Arredondo has moved up to the No. 2 ranking in the USA Boxing Youth’s 108-pound division.
A 17-year-old, Arredondo has been around the boxing game since age seven, but lately has finally started seeing the fruits of his labor on the national scene.
“Our main goal is to continue doing national tournaments, so hopefully we can make the 2024 Olympics,” father, trainer LJ Arredondo said. “We need to keep giving him that exposure and hopefully if he makes the national team he will get that international experience as well.”
Seeded right behind Richard Fernandez from San Antonio, Fabian Arredondo was just No. 9 last October. But after a national tournament in Utah in December where he reached the semifinals, his stock rose.
“I got to the semifinals and lost to the No. 1 in the 108s, but it was a good fight,” Fabian said.
A boxer in the ring with an aggressive style who enjoys going to the body, LJ said his son reminds him a bit of current featherweight WBO champion Shakur Stevenson.
“We are try working off a bit off his style and movements,” LJ said. “Here in the last year or so we’ve been moving more towards a pro style, because once you get to this level where you are fighting fighters who are more experienced it is more of a pro style. Because of Fabian’s speed which sometimes takes away from his accuracy, we are trying to slow him down so that he can have better placement for his punches. Plus the mental game plays a part in this and we need him to stay more calm, especially when pressured by other boxers. He’s had problems with that in the past.”
Because of his skills increasing so much in the last couple of years it’s been hard for him to find competition, especially in the Houston area. Now Fabian must venture out and go looking for fighters that he will test his skills more.
“These last two weekends we’ve been in San Antonio sparring some good fighters there including Richard Fernandez,” LJ said. “That kids’ style is pretty awkward because at times he can be a wild puncher. He is shorter than Fabian and sometimes smaller fighters can be a problem.”
Fabian came off those weekend sessions a bit more confident.
“I don’t think they expected me to do as well as I did sparring against them,” Fabian said. “They thought they were going to run over me, but it wasn’t like that at all. I found out that I could be No. 1 in the nation, but only because when I sparred Richard, I was moving well against him and I countered his punches more.”
Besides taking college courses while at Brazosport High School, Fabian was part of the District 24-4A Cross Country champions that advanced to the regional last October.
In many ways, boxing has steered Fabian in the right direction.
“Its really pushed me to stay focused on things and has kept me out of trouble,” Fabian said. “Its helped me in school, plus friends and family have kept pushing me to just stayed focused.”
Hoping to see some action in the Houston Golden Gloves this weekend, Fabian went unopposed in both the 108 and 114-pound categories.
“I don’t know when we will be in the ring again, maybe this summer with the Junior Olympics,” Fabian said. “I know that I am the best in the Houston area right now and I am very confident where I am. But I know I have to keep improving.”
