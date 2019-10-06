ANGLETON
Punches were thrown all day at Ten Pen Entertainment, with joy, sweat and disappointment capturing the atmosphere throughout the building.
The Battle of Brazoria County II was all it was supposed to be and more as boxers from across southeast Texas , ages 8 to 31, made the trip to Angleton to compete. Angleton Boxing Club and Freeport Boxing Club co-hosted the event. Each bout had three rounds lasting one minute per round.
Angleton Boxing Club had two competitors for the day — Alan Osoria, 13, and Ian Stanislaw, 18.
Osorio had his bout with Elite Boxing Team fighter Jorge Adame, 13, going at each other aggressively in the fourth bout of the day.
Adame came out aggressive in round one, backing Osoria into a corner, trying to gain an advantage and putting pressure on him. Osoria however, didn’t flinch and continued to be patient on the defensive.
Starting round two, Osoria turned it up a notch and turned into the aggressor, backing Adame into the ropes and throwing multiple combination shots at Adame throughout rounds two and three.
“The balance was there, and that’s what starts it all. You got balance, you’ve got leverage to throw,” Angleton Boxing Club coach Greg Brennan said.
Adame was able to recover some and land some good punches of his own to counter Osoria, but it wasn’t enough as Osoria won through unanimous decision.
“I doubted myself at first, but when I get in that ring, once I start punching I believe in myself,” Osoria said. “I’m ready for the next fight.”
Stanislaw came into his bout with Carlos Strane from Nomad Boxing at 2-1 and had a knockout on his record. Throughout the rounds, Stanislaw and Strane were patient in their fight, with Strane throwing more punches and Stanislaw defending, waiting to counter with a quick jab or uppercut.
Stanislaw was able to avoid multiple clean hits from Strane but ultimately lost the fight.
“I think I could have done a lot better if I would have threw more jabs, just let it all loose,” Stanislaw said. “Just have to wait for the next fight.”
Stanislaw said he intends to work on his endurance and stamina for future matches.
Freeport Boxing Club’s competitors for the day were Caleb Clements, 12, and Jallen Villarreal, 17.
Clements’ bout was 11th on the match sheet as he squared off against Adrian Hernandez, 12, from Savannah Boxing Gym in Houston. Their bout was all about punches being thrown, seeing who would come out on top against the other in an offensive showdown.
Both boxers were aggressive throughout all three rounds, with a high-paced fight in which stamina played a miniature role.
“The guy was a southpaw, so I told him to step to his left, jab a little bit, go two-three feet and go left, straight right left hook,” Freeport Boxing Club coach LJ Arredondo said. “The kid was being really aggressive, but he stuck to the game plan.”
With both fighters putting it all on the line, it was Clements that came out victorious, bringing his record to 7-1.
“The main part was just doing what my coach told me,” Clements said.
Villarreal’s match against Marquez Boxing Club’s Victor Rodriguez, 17, was a spectacle that showed aggressiveness, patience and clean, solid hits.
Both boxers had a preference for combination punches and body shots to the ribs and side abdomen throughout the fight whenever both competitors got tangled up with each other. Villarreal added some quick jabs and switched up the flow on his opponent before going back to combo hits.
In the end, Villarreal was able to come away with the decision, beating Rodriguez for his first win with his new club.
“It’s not what I did in there, but what I did in camp,” Villarreal said. “Go hard or go home, whatever we do in camp just put it out here and it worked. Over there is like a boot camp. If you don’t get it right he gets on you, and I’ve never been trained that hard in my life.”
The fight was voted Best Bout of the Night by the judges.
“A lot of training every day for weeks. Some things I could have done better was stay back, I was kind of lunging sometimes and just keeping my balance,” Rodriguez said.
The other bout was between Bay City Christian Boxing Club’s Kanye Gee, 15, and Fighter Nation’s Giovanni Alonso, 14.
Alonso had Gee on the ropes to begin the first round, being the aggressor to start each round throughout the fight. Alonso came in with a flurry oF punches that Gee had no choice but to defend against.
After the first round, however, Alonso began to tire and Gee was able to slow down the fight and begin his attack with counter-punches on Alonso. Alonso’s stamina was shot at the end of each round, but ultimately he got the win through a split decision.
“He prepared for the fight, he worked hard and he was able to counter, but he came up short,” Bay City Christian coach Stevie Gee said. “ I think he won, but it is what it is.”
