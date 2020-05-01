CLUTE — Brazoswood Buccaneer Edmund Franklin wasn’t sure if he’d be running cross country in college after his senior year was cut short, but a coach’s call changed all that.
“I got a call from the coach and he said he needed a distance runner and he wanted me,” Franklin said. “It feels great. It felt great to be chosen, to represent the college and represent Brazoswood High School.”
Franklin signed April 23 with the Southwestern Assemblies of God University to run cross country for the Lions after being one of the top senior boys runners on the team as a Buc.
He was told he could be one of the best runners as a Tigers and the coach felt Franklin would be able to compete, which excited him, he said.
Franklin is a Class 6A Region III qualifier for the Buccaneers and his coach is proud of the way he’s handled himself since coming on as a sophomore.
“Edmund might be one hardest working people I’ve coached,” Brazoswood cross country head coach Michael Tummins said. “It didn’t come easy to him. He started off in the 19:40s in his sophomore year and this year he broke 17 and qualified for region. He’s a hard worker and we were glad to have him on our team.”
Franklin took a chance to travel to SAGU’s campus and came back with a better understanding of the school and what it stood for.
“I was just there on Monday. It looked good,” Franklin said. “The campus is small, but I like it. I like it because it’s a Christian University and it aligns with my faith.”
The relationship he’s formed with his coaches and the team’s closeness resembles his time at Brazoswood, he said.
“I had a good vibe with the coaches. They made me feel like family,” Franklin said. “I had a Zoom meeting with them and other players and it went pretty well.”
A long-time Clute/Lake Jackson area resident, Franklin is eager to experience a new school and a new environment.
Franklin plans on majoring in digital media arts and focus on the television, audio and radio aspect of it. He also wants to work behind-the-scenes on movies.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.