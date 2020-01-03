ANGLETON — The Angleton Ladycats needed penalty kicks to secure a successful opening to its 2020 New Year’s Classic Tournament as they beat out Columbia, 3-2, on Thursday mornings to stay in the championship side of the bracket.
Knotted up 2-2 after 80 minutes of play, Frida Lundquist from Angleton and Kaitlyn Prihoda from Columbia both made the initial penalty kicks in the tiebreaker. After the next two shooters for each team failed to find the net, Angleton’s Meagan Carroll sank her shot past Columbia keeper Kirsten Bragg, and Columbia’s Kendall McNett sailing one over the net.
Needing just one more goal to lock out the Lady ’Necks, Angleton’s Alyssa Briones got one in on the right side of the net to give the Ladycats the victory.
“Columbia is always solid and they have a very talented team,” Angleton head coach Jennifer Briggs said.
The first 40 minutes were nothing but back and forth, with 23 shots taken at the net, including 13 by the Angleton Ladycats. Neither team scored until less than 10 minutes remained in the half.
Emily Avila found the net to make it 1-0 after Bragg turned away an initial charge, forcing the Ladycats to regroup. Columbia tied it up when Tori Aucoin slipped one past Angleton keeper Maddie Lofland off the right side of the field at 36:50.
Angleton missed an early opportunity to score when, in the first 10 minutes of the match, Olivia Smith stepped into an attempt by Bragg to clear the ball, took a dribble and leveled the ball toward the net from inside the box, but a diving Bragg stabbed it clear.
Each goalkeeper had five saves in the first half.
“It was pretty even, and we had five sophomores out there all playing on varsity for the first time,” Columbia head coach Brad Harrington said. “Little mistakes showed, plus the surface was real wet and the ball bounced kind of weird here and there. We hung tough and got down twice but came back and scored.”
At 53:09, Angleton’s Briones took a pass from midfield, dribbled down the left side and found the back of the net as she reached the box against Bragg, putting the Ladycats up again, 2-1.
With nine minutes on the clock, Harrington made a bold move by lifting Bragg from the net and using her as an attacker.
“We had to take a bit of a gamble because we were down by one with 10 minutes left, and she’s a great field player as well,” Harrington said of Bragg. “So I took a gamble and put in my backup goalkeeper and it paid off.”
Bragg went in as the left side forward and attacked the net with five minutes left. Her shot in the box was blocked by Lofland, but Aucoin was right there for the putback at 74:58, tying the match 2-2.
The Ladycats will take on Houston Sharpstown at 8:30 a.m. today back at Wildcat Stadium. Columbia beat Dickinson, 6-1, and will play in the consolation championship at 10 a.m. Saturday.
