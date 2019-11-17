Passion, aggression, competitiveness, integrity: These are qualities players have in football that make it one of the top sports we as fans watch in the U.S and increasingly abroad. It’s been headline news from New York to L.A. as those qualities were thrown overboard Thursday night when AFC North rivals Cleveland Browns and Pittsburg Steelers clashed.
The incident between Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Steeler quarterback Mason Rudolph was an incident never before seen, at least in the modern-day NFL. With eight seconds left in the game, Garrett played through the whistle and brought Rudolph down before any play was blown dead. This led to some flying fists, feet and a helmet.
Did the league get the punishments right?
For Myles Garrett, it was absolutely the right way to go about the situation. His actions were similar to the NBA’s “Malice in the Palace” with Ron Artest and company doing what they did in 2004.
Garrett let his emotions get the best of him in a game that embraces passion, but anger isn’t the same thing. If he didn’t swing at Rudolph and knock him in the head with his own helmet, I believe nothing more would have came from this other than some fines and possibly a one-game suspension for both players. He deserved to be punished to the point he had to show the league he was remorseful of his actions and was taking the steps to correct them and never let anything close happen again.
Rudolph, on the other hand, has not had a punishment handed down yet and the NFL should not let him off the hook. He shouldn’t play the victim like he did nothing to fan the flames. Not only did he grab Garrett’s face mask and attempt and rip his helmet off after the tackle, but he also ran after Garrett after Rudolph’s teammates pushed Garrett in the opposite direction.
He’s essentially down-played his involvement in the whole situation and should be suspended at least one game for the actions he took to escalate the moment and push Garrett into a point of almost no return.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.