SWEENY
When he first suited up for Sweeny four years ago, it didn’t look like Justin Garner would break through the paper banner to make it onto the field at Bulldog Stadium.
“I remember my freshman season, I was 4-11, 75 pounds and at that point many didn’t think that I was going to be varsity material at all, because I was one of the littlest things you had ever seen,” Garner said.
But through dedication and hard work, the senior has broken into the starting lineup on both sides of the ball and special teams, earning notice both as a slot receiver and safety.
“I’ve surprised many as to what I’ve become on the football field,” he said. “I’ve shown what I can do on the field this season, whether its catching the ball, blocking for someone, tackling or scoring touchdowns.”
With two interceptions this season, Garner is tied for second place in District 11-4A D-II.
“The thing about Justin is that he bought into what we were trying to do, and he liked the things we were doing as a staff in development of the players in the offseason,” Sweeny head coach Randy Lynch said. “He got involved in powerlifting and is a soccer player as well. He ran track and is highly involved into our athletic program. He bought into the process. I can’t remember one day where he missed a practice in the four years that he’s been with us. He does everything we ask him to do and is always around the field house.”
Having filled out to 5-foot-9, 145 pounds, Garner has become a solid performer for the Bulldogs and can be seen making plays all over the field during a game,.
“Really, it was just about me wanting to be someone in football, which just made me focus and stay in the weight room more,” he said. “With me developing more, I just got bigger and stronger. So once I started gaining weight, I just worked out more and harder.”
Many former Bulldogs have been blessed with talent and size. Garner did not have those natural gifts, but achieved through perseverance and dedication.
“In JV I started at 5-2, 96 pounds as a sophomore, but I just kept working, whether on my footwork or just the little things,” Garner said. “I kept lifting, I kept reading my keys but probably the most important thing that I just did was listen to what my coaches told me to do, and I did.”
One of the more astonishing things about Garner he’s never changed positions since starting in youth leagues. Through the years, Garner has remained as a slot receiver and safety.
“My dad was one of my little league coaches and he’s always thought that those two positions fit me,” Garner said.
Garner has been helped along the way by former Bulldogs including Blake Benavides and Cameron Adams. He n ow is passing on some of that knowledge to Bulldog youngsters including Trace Holmes, Collin Coker and Treylan Austin.
“He stayed with the process and staying within the program. He’s improved every single year and is just a gamer for us,” Lynch said. “He’s still light in the britches, but he is a gamer and that is what we’ve enjoyed of him. He is just a tough little kid.”
